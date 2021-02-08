“There Is No Sanitizer Present at Establishment." — The January Restaurant D-List

These eateries may need to do a cleaning supply run.

Every week, the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department grades restaurants after completing routine health inspections. A D grade means the establishment has committed three or more "priority item" violations (which can directly contribute to increasing the risk of foodborne illness or injury, according to the MCESD) or four or more "priority foundation item" violations (which are indirect). At the beginning of each month, Phoenix New Times rounds up the restaurants that received a D grade the previous month and excerpts hand-picked observations from the weekly reports, listed below.

Jin Shabu 2055 North Dobson Road, Suite C4,C5,C6, Chandler



“Observed 5 large stock pots of broth on stove ranging from 112-125 *F. Person in charge stated broths had been boiled earlier in the day and turned off the heat to retain their quality.”

“Observed no chlorine test strips available at the time of inspection to test chemical dishwasher.”

“Observed no food probing thermometers available at the time of inspection.”

“Observed no hot water available at handwashing sink at servers station or central handwashing sink in kitchen.”

City of Spice 2945 East Bell Road, #102



“Observed employee handling and dressing freshly made naan bread with bare hands, instructed employee to wear gloves while handling ready to eat foods.”

“Observed large container of raw ground lamb meat and container of raw marinating chicken being stored on shelf above cooked rice in reach-in cooler.”

“Mechanical warewashing machine measured 0 ppm while in use during inspection, sanitizer container was replaced and line was primed at time.”

Bomboba 7521 West Cactus Road, Suite C-101, Peoria



“There is no sanitizer present at establishment. Per PIC, owner will bring some by the end of the day.”

“Observed cooked chicken product in prep top unit next to the fryer without a date mark.”

“Chest freezer door next to the kitchen is damaged and does not properly close.”

Sweetmagic 3607 East Bell Road, #6



“Raw chicken being stored above various ready to eat vegetable curries in walk-in cooler and prep top cooler.”

“Observed various containers of cooked vegetable curries in walk-in cooler without date marks.”

“Only hand sink in kitchen area pours waste water onto floor when used, prep sink was designated as a temporary handsink until hand sink could be repaired. Repairs were made during inspection.”

Mariscos El Rey 830 West Southern Avenue, #1, Mesa



“Observed two sanitizer buckets with a chlorine concentration at 200 ppm. Employee remade both sanitizer buckets. Both buckets then had a concentration of 100 ppm. Chlorine concentration should always be between 50-100 ppm.”

“Observed a container of tomato juice sitting inside an ice well surrounded by ice used for consumption for customers.”

Nanay's Filipino Restaurant 2390 North Alma School Road, #103, Chandler



“Observed case of raw chicken over raw pork in reach-in cooler.”

“Observed wiping cloths being stored in chlorine sanitizer above 200 ppm. Person in charge removed at the time of inspection.”

Super Star Car Wash/C Store & Gas 1615 North 99th Avenue



“No certified food manager at time of inspection. PIC was asked hot holding and cold holding temperatures and did not know the answer. PIC did not know proper cleaning procedures of food contact surfaces or what concentration sanitizer to use.”

“Observed tongs with food debris on them from hot dogs and cheese sticks.”

“Food probing thermometer not available at time of inspection.”