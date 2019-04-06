Three Great Dining Hubs in Greater Phoenix

Knowing where to eat in your neighborhood — or better yet, an unfamiliar part of town — is important. It saves time, eliminates stress, and spares you the embarrassment of not knowing a good happy hour spot when you're hosting out-of-towners. Cue our dining guides, a new series where we suggest everything from early morning coffee to your three squares to late-night eats and drinks.

In addition to this week's Chase Field dining guide, here are three Valley dining hubs you can be well prepared to explore.

All-day dining options in downtown Mesa. Lauren Cusimano

Downtown Mesa

Mesa’s Main Street has seen some growth in the past few years. The Nile Theater came back, the antique shops never left, and the dining options exploded. Now there’s enough on this iconic strip to make a full day of it — from a quick coffee and cookies to beers at local breweries, now-famous sandwich shops, and some of the most sought-after pizza in town.

Your all-day guide to downtown eating and drinking — starting with coffee. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Downtown Phoenix

Operating as the epicenter of the bustling Valley, downtown Phoenix is a burgeoning place. At first glance, you might think there are only a few spots to enjoy a nice coffee, bite to eat, or sip of vino. But think of the center of the city as an onion; all you need to do is peel back the layers. What follows is a thorough rundown, from morning brew to breakfast, lunch, afternoon pick-me-up, and late into the night. Let the peeling begin.

A brunch must. Lauren Cusimano

Terminal 3 at Sky Harbor International Airport

Sky Harbor International Airport's Terminal 3 has come a long way, baby — and there’s still more to go. The recently named John S. McCain III Terminal at the Phoenix airport has become a sunny, spacious hub for dining, and a damn good representation of what local chef’s and restaurants have been up to thanks to Sky Harbor locations of The Parlor and SanTan, as well as The Tavern and Christopher's.