Today — Food City in Phoenix Is Hoping to Hire 100 New Employees

Food City is hoping to hire 100 people for its 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street location.

Late last September, a fire closed the Food City grocery store and pharmacy located at 3442 West Van Buren Street. Since, the community-focused grocery chain has provided an hourly, round-trip shuttle to another location at 91st Avenue and Thomas Road. Employees from the 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street location were also dispersed to other stores. But the closure was always temporary, as the now-repaired grocery store is expected to reopen in March 2020 — and it has about 100 open positions.

From 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, Food City will hold a hiring event at Victory Outreach Church, located at 4655 West McDowell Road. Open positions include bakers, bakery managers, bakery clerks, cake decorators, meat cutters, meat clerks, outside grillers, deli managers, deli clerks and produce clerks, cashiers, courtesy clerks, night crew team members, and dishwashers.

Attending applicants will interview with Food City hiring teams, submit drug screenings, submit any additional paperwork, and may be hired right away. Candidates may also complete applications in advance online.

Those hired will be employed at the 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street Food City location and some surrounding neighborhood grocery stores.

An Arizona-based company, Food City dates back to 1962, and has been under the Bashas' Family of Stores umbrella since 1993. For more information, see the Food City website.