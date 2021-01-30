 
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Chef News |

Phoenix Restaurateur and Chef Tomaso Maggiore Has Died

Lauren Cusimano | January 30, 2021 | 11:29am
Tomaso Maggiore, a chef who first opened Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant in 1977, is dead at 73.
Tomaso Maggiore, a chef who first opened Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant in 1977, is dead at 73.
The Maggiore Group
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

Tomaso Maggiore, the Sicilian-born chef and restauranteur and a fixture of the Phoenix food world for four decades, has died at 73 from lung cancer.

Maggiore first opened the award-winning Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant in the Camelback Corridor in 1977. He later founded The Maggiore Group, a restaurant group that operates Valley eateries like The Sicilian Butcher, The Sicilian Baker, and Hash Kitchen. Overall, Maggiore launched more than 50 restaurants in Arizona and California. He even created his own Sicilian-sourced wine.

Maggiore is survived by his wife Patricia, his son (and executive chef of The Maggiore Group) Joey Maggiore, and his daughter, restauranteur Melissa Maggiore Meyer, as well as five grandchildren.

Related Stories

Joey and Melissa will continue to operate Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant, with plans to give it a refresh this year. Melissa also plans to soon open her own concept, The Italian Daughter, in north Scottsdale. In addition, the Maggiore family will launch The Tomaso Maggiore Culinary Education Scholarship (more details on that to come).

According to a press release, Maggiore had “stirred up more than 49,000 pots of his famous marinara, something he enjoyed personally making every morning until his last days.”

For more information, see the Tomaso’s or The Maggiore Group websites.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.