Our 2024 guide to the top 100 bars in Phoenix is here

Looking for a spot to grab a cold drink? Check out our 2024 list of the Valley's best bars.
August 1, 2024
See which spots made the cut on our updated 2024 guide to the Valley's best bars.
Arizona’s vast deserts are home to a boatload of watering holes. Across the state, more than 7,000 bars, breweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms and restaurants serve beer, wine, cider, seltzer and cocktails to thirsty customers.

Throughout the metro Phoenix sprawl, there’s never a shortage of bars to choose from. We’ve got everything from rusty saloons to swanky nightlife hotspots, cutting-edge cocktail bars and neighborhood dives. You can even enjoy a tipple inside a replica train car.

So it can be difficult to narrow down your options when you’re looking for a great place to stop and sip something cold. That’s where we come in.

Every year, we update our list of the Top 100 Bars in the Valley and our selections for 2024 are here.

Year after year, many bars continue to deserve their spots on this list. But new ones also make the cut. On the 2024 list, 21 bars are making their debut. And much like the entire list, these new additions range from longstanding dives to elegant cocktail lounges and everything in between. One thing is for sure at every spot on this list — the bartenders know their stuff.

So, next time you get thirsty, we’ve got a recommendation for you. Well, 100 recommendations really, with something to fit every mood. Out of the state’s 7,000-plus places to grab a drink, here’s where to start.

Check out our newly updated list of the Top 100 Best Phoenix Bars. Cheers!
