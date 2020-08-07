Yucca Is Back, AJ's Has $1 Iced Tea, and Three Other Bites of Phoenix Food News

There's always something cooking in the Valley food scene, even in this wacky calendar year. Here are five easily digestible little bites of local food news. Enjoy.

Yucca Is Back, and So Are Its Takeout Specials

Yucca Tap Room in Tempe was on a fast track earlier this summer, slinging tiki drinks from Electric Bat Arcade and opening a second location in Flagstaff, before shutting down again. But now it’s back, and so are the takeout specials. Starting this week, Yucca's pushing its Mac Attacks Monday and the beloved Thursday-night hot chicken and bourbon pairing. Beer and cocktails are also available to-go.

EXPAND Hey, fanatics of the iced tea at AJ's Fine Foods. We have good news. AJ's Fine Foods

All AJ's Fine Foods Iced Teas Are a $1

This one’s for all the cult followers of AJ’s Fine Foods iced tea. From now through Monday, September 7, i.e. Labor Day, you can snag any size of AJ’s tea for a $1. That’s a dollar a day for the rest of summer for some of you. Flavors include the traditional black and green teas, black passion fruit and prickly pear, and the caffeine-free decaf apricot and decaf pomegranate.

Yolloxochitl Is Starting an Urban Farm Campaign

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit Yolloxochitl will begin its campaign for Operation Grow Food starting August 10, with the goal of bringing more urban farms to south Phoenix. The group is using GoFundMe to hopefully raise $25,000 to cover supplies (garden tools, etc.) for a 2020 harvest yielding organic and seasonal produce.

“Yolloxochitl is fully invested in nourishing the community and giving free produce to the families in the South Phoenix community, an area where 80% of families with children are SNAP recipients, and 33% percent of families with children below the age of 17 are living below the poverty line,” reads a press release. All donations are tax refundable.

EXPAND Burger specials are on deck at Liberty Market. Liberty Market

Liberty Market Brings Back Them Burger Daze

Burger fans can head to downtown Gilbert for the return of Burger Daze at Liberty Market. The run of off-menu burger specials starts August 10 and goes through the end of the month. Burgers on special from Monday till Sunday, August 16, include the Corn Fritter Burger, Sticky Hoisin Pork Belly Burger, and the Boy Howdy Burger — all for $16 a pop. The favorite Weekender Burger will be $17 (with a heap of kettle chips) for the rest of August.

Taco Fest Has Secured a 2021 Date

Taco Fest has announced its 2021 date for Saturday, April 10. The one-day food festival hosts more than 30 taco and tamale makers from Phoenix-area restaurants, food trucks, and chefs. Taco Fest returns to Salt River Fields from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Entry is $12 in advance, or $40 for the primo admission. Tickets go on sale starting January 15, 2021 — so, yeah, you’ve got some time. This is just a heads up.

