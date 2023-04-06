Voodoo Doughnut is Opening Its First Arizona Location

click to enlarge Doughnut flavors range from classic to wacky. Aaron Thackeray

Get ready to stab your morning breakfast pastry with a little pretzel dagger, Voodoo Doughnut is coming to Arizona.The popular doughnut chain, famous for its voodoo-doll-shaped confections, announced plans to open its first location in Tempe at 1324 South Rural Road.In the announcement, the company shared an illustration of the new building, painted in its signature shade of bubblegum pink along with the message, "Get ready, Tempe, we’re coming for you."The chain started in the early 2000s in Portland, Oregon, and has been slowly expanding to select locations around the country. It currently operates stores in Colorado, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. And now, two decades after the first doughnuts were sold, Voodoo is finally coming to the Grand Canyon State.Voodoo's doll-shaped doughnuts may be their most recognizable, but the company makes a range of fluffy, yeast doughnuts and bars, along with twists and cake doughnuts. Vegan options are also available.Flavors range from simple to wacky, including the sour Grape Ape which is topped with "grape dust" and lavender sprinkles, and the Ring of Fire, a cake doughnut that gets a spicy sprinkle of cayenne pepper. Our favorite is the decadent Dirt Doughnut, a giant, fluffy yeast doughnut covered with chunks of Oreo cookies.The company has not announced a firm date for the Tempe opening yet, simply saying that it is, "coming soon." For Voodoo fans, those pink boxes packed with sweet treats can't come soon enough.