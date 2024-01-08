2 Phoenix chefs set to battle on Food Network. Here’s when to watch

The premise of the show involves challenging chefs to "settle personal and professional disputes with their foes," according to Food Network. The chefs battle it out in a one-round, one-dish contest to crown a winner.
"The food world is filled with bold, brash chefs with egos as big as their resumes, so it is only natural that when chefs collide, beef can turn into bad blood," the show's description ominously reads.
On Season 2, Episode 2, the show is set to kick off with Phoenix chefs and "frienemies" chef Matt Jordan and local star chef Gio Osso.
Jordan is a corporate executive chef with Nestle Professional, winner of Food Network's "Chopped" and former executive sous chef at Scottsdale restaurant Virtù Honest Craft. Osso is the owner and mastermind behind the acclaimed Virtù Honest Craft, along with sister restaurant Pizzeria Virtù and the recently closed Piccolo Virtù.
The beef between the two chefs, as the show's description explains, is due to Osso refusing to hire Jordan as the Chef de Cuisine at Virtù Honest Craft almost a decade ago.
In efforts to prove himself, Jordan will battle Osso as both chefs present a dish to judges Brian Malarkey and Lee Anne Wong. The winner gets the other chef's favorite chef knife, $10,000 and endless bragging rights. The whole thing is moderated by host Darnell "SuperChef" Ferguson.
Watch Osso and Jordan go head to head on Food Network on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
