 Watch 2 Phoenix chefs on Food Network’s ‘SuperChef Grudge Match’ | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

2 Phoenix chefs set to battle on Food Network. Here’s when to watch

Chef Gio Osso takes on a former employee in a battle for ultimate bragging rights.
January 8, 2024
Chef Gio Osso will go head-to-head with chef Matt Jordan on Tuesday.
Chef Gio Osso will go head-to-head with chef Matt Jordan on Tuesday. Heather Gill Photography
Share this:
Two Phoenix chefs are set to appear on the Food Network stage this week, on the latest episode of "SuperChef Grudge Match."

The premise of the show involves challenging chefs to "settle personal and professional disputes with their foes," according to Food Network. The chefs battle it out in a one-round, one-dish contest to crown a winner.

"The food world is filled with bold, brash chefs with egos as big as their resumes, so it is only natural that when chefs collide, beef can turn into bad blood," the show's description ominously reads.

On Season 2, Episode 2, the show is set to kick off with Phoenix chefs and "frienemies" chef Matt Jordan and local star chef Gio Osso.

Jordan is a corporate executive chef with Nestle Professional, winner of Food Network's "Chopped" and former executive sous chef at Scottsdale restaurant Virtù Honest Craft. Osso is the owner and mastermind behind the acclaimed Virtù Honest Craft, along with sister restaurant Pizzeria Virtù and the recently closed Piccolo Virtù. 

The beef between the two chefs, as the show's description explains, is due to Osso refusing to hire Jordan as the Chef de Cuisine at Virtù Honest Craft almost a decade ago.

In efforts to prove himself, Jordan will battle Osso as both chefs present a dish to judges Brian Malarkey and Lee Anne Wong. The winner gets the other chef's favorite chef knife, $10,000 and endless bragging rights. The whole thing is moderated by host Darnell "SuperChef" Ferguson.

Watch Osso and Jordan go head to head on Food Network on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected].
Contact: Tirion Boan

Trending

A popular national food festival is coming to Phoenix this spring

Food & Drink News

A popular national food festival is coming to Phoenix this spring

By Tirion Boan
New neighborhood bar from O.H.S.O. to open in former Helton taproom

Beer

New neighborhood bar from O.H.S.O. to open in former Helton taproom

By Sara Crocker
Bar Cena brings rich Mediterranean flavors to north Scottsdale

First Taste

Bar Cena brings rich Mediterranean flavors to north Scottsdale

By Natasha Yee
Find healthy, fresh produce at these 8 metro Phoenix farmers markets

Events

Find healthy, fresh produce at these 8 metro Phoenix farmers markets

By Natasha Yee and Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation