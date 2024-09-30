Watch 2 Valley chefs compete in Food Network's Halloween bake-off

Two Valley bakers are showcasing their prowess for crafting spooky, scary sweets as part of the tenth season of Food Network’s “Halloween Baking Championship.”
Pastry chefs Aaron Davis, of Surprise, and Joel Gonzalez, of Scottsdale, are among the 10 bakers who have entered the creepy competition, which this year is themed as haunted science lab.
“We are here representing AZ,” Gonzalez shared, along with a photo of himself with Davis, on social media.
Davis, a pastry lead for the Phoenix event venue Chateau Luxe, is a familiar face to food-competition fanatics. He competed on the network’s “Holiday Baking Championship” in 2022 and made it to the finals. He also competed on season 5 of “Holiday Wars,” a team cooking challenge. His team, the Blitzen Bakers, made it to the top three.
Gonzalez is executive pastry chef for the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. He is also familiar with TV cooking competitions, taking part in the 10th season of “Halloween Wars.” Gonzalez’s team, Crave Diggers, was the runner-up in that competition.
In each episode of “Halloween Baking Championship,” the bakers are tasked with a pre-heat bake called “The Thriller” and a main-heat challenge called “The Killer.” Each dessert is judged by celebrity chefs Carla Hall, Zac Young and Stephanie Boswell, who taste these items in over-the-top costumes.
Although the season is two episodes in, new episodes air on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Food Network or are available to stream.