Weekend Briefing: All the Stories on Restaurants Reopening in Arizona

Where it all started: Arizona Governor Doug Ducey Ducey announced in-restaurant dining may resume on Monday, May 11.

Weeks ago, we recapped the effect COVID-19 was having on the Valley food scene. Reminder: It wasn’t great. However, much has happened to Arizona eateries and Phoenix-area chefs and restaurants owners since — the big one being that these businesses may now resume dine-in services. Here’s a look at how some Valley restaurants have reopened, or not, and the challenges that come with either decision.

Phoenix Restaurants Can Reopen for Dine-In Service Next Week

How some restaurants and cafes are preparing to serve you in person again, including Carly's Bistro. New Times Archives

How Some Phoenix Restaurants Are Preparing Dining Rooms for Next Week

While some restaurants decided to continue with the takeout model, or stay dark altogether, others began modifying their dining rooms while abiding by the state's safeguards for both customers and restaurant staff. We talked with Carly’s Bistro owner Carla Wade Logan on the changes coming to this 15-year-old drinking and dining destination on Roosevelt Row.

Arizona restaurants may resume dine-in service. But you might want to think twice before you eat at them. Jackie Mercandetti Photo

Why Our Food Critic Won’t Be Eating at Restaurants When They Reopen

Our food critic Chris Malloy gives his thoughts on why we should think twice before rushing to restaurants when they open. “I miss restaurants,” he says. “But I won’t be eating in them when they reopen for dine-in service on May 11.” Here’s why.

And we're back. Sort of. Mostly. Steak 44

A Running List of Phoenix Restaurants Reopening the Week of May 11

Of course, restaurant didn't have to open this past Monday and throughout this week, but many did once dine-in services were allowed back. Here’s a running list of Valleywide restaurants that are officially seating guests — obviously with all the proper modifications.

EXPAND Hope you said goodbye to those “A La Cart” fries at Delux. Lauren Cusimano

Gone for Good: Eight Phoenix Restaurants That Didn't Survive the Shutdown

Several Valley restaurants did not open back up because they closed permanently during the COVID-19 shutdown. Looking at the timespan from March 17, when all restaurants and bars in the city of Phoenix (and other cities in the metro area) were closed to the public, to May 11, a group of eateries did not make it through. Here are eight.

Gallo Blanco and Otro Cafe are now offering takeout, but that's it. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Three Arizona Restaurant Owners Discuss the Tough Decision of When to Reopen



We spoke to three Valley restaurant owners to see how they're thinking about reopening after the coronavirus shutdown. Do you resume dine-in services at the start of summer, stick with takeout, or just ... wait? Charleen Badman of FnB, Kelsey Strothers of Worth Takeaway, and Doug Robsno of Galo Blanco and Otro Café gave us their thoughts.

EXPAND Persepshen is sticking with a small staff for now. Chris Malloy

As Phoenix Restaurants Reopen, Owners Struggle to Hire Staff



Dining rooms are back but other challenges have presented themselves. Some eateries are finding it easier to reopen than others, especially when it comes to hiring a staff. Some owners are competing with unemployment rates while other are taking on server duties themselves as the Valley food scene slowly reawakens this week and beyond.