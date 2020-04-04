Weekend Briefing — How COVID-19 Has Affected the Phoenix Food World

The spread of the coronavirus has steamrolled the Valley food scene — that’s not news. The affect goes back to Chinese food restaurants seeing declining sales because of, well, racism, and moves through festival cancelations to restaurant closures (both temporary and permanent). But many Phoenix-area restaurants, chefs, farmers, markets, and chocolate makers have gotten creative. Here’s a look back at how the Phoenix food world has suffered and persevered in the wake of COVID-19.

Phoenix-Area Chinese Restaurants Are Seeing Sales Plunge Amid Coronavirus Scare

This is where the stirs began: Valley Chinese restaurants like Shaanxi Garden, Spice Spirit Chinese Cuisine, and Nan Zhou Hand Drawn Noodle House report declining sales as coronavirus fears continue.

Phoenix-Area Food Festivals and Events Affected by The Coronavirus

A running list of events in the Phoenix food and drink world being postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus. Though it’s safe to say all of them are canceled or moved to later in the year as of now.

Here's How Coronavirus Is Impacting Phoenix-Area Restaurants So Far

The first reports of how COVID-19 was starting to erode the profits of many local restaurants.

EXPAND Not much to trade at Trader Joe's. Allison Young

Here's What's Going on at Some Phoenix Grocery Stores

An early look at how the coronavirus had hit Phoenix grocery stores. Here's what was selling out and where.

Closed, for Now: The Dining Rooms at FnB Restaurant and Rancho Pinot

FnB Restaurant and Rancho Pinot, both in Scottsdale, were two of the first restaurants to close the dining rooms because of the coronavirus. Both have since closed altogether (though not permanently).

Greater Phoenix Restaurants and Bars Begin Coronavirus Closings

The first wave of Valley restaurants shifting to pick-up or delivery only options. Some bars and eateries closed completely. But there were (and are) still ways to show support.

Celebrating St. Patrick's Day in the Age of Coronavirus

How do you celebrate a holiday that centers on bars and restaurants when they're all closed? A look at alternatively commemorating one of the weirdest St. Patrick's Days in recent history.

EXPAND Pinnacle Farms, based in Laveen, is one local farm now facing grave trials. Chris Malloy

Phoenix-Area Farms Start to Feel the Devastations of COVID-19

Central Arizona, a place home to farming for thousands of years, is seeing a grave new threat to its small agriculture. We spoke with some Phoenix-area farmers to see how things were going.

Recipe: How to Make the Paleo Cookie From Lux Central

As more people began staying home, and probably baking, Lux shared with us the recipe for its paleo cookie.

Greater Phoenix Farmers Markets — What's Open, What's Closed?

A running list of what farmers markets are open or closed at this moment in greater Phoenix.

Greater Phoenix Bars Open for Takeout Booze, Bottles, and More

A running list of Phoenix-area bars offering booze, beers, and bottles, for pickup or delivery.

DIY Mezcalcello: We Look at This Wild Moment — and Make Some Booze

A long-term beverage project begins in the early days of the COVID-19 crisis.

Five Bean-to-Bar Chocolate-Makers in Greater Phoenix Who Deliver



Ready for a mood boost? Try ordering these bean-to-bar craft chocolates made in the Valley to enhance your mood while social distancing.

EXPAND Chef Danielle Leoni was quick to start the Arizona Small Restaurant Coalition. Danielle Leoni

'Prevent a Total Collapse': Arizona Restaurants Ask Ducey for Action

Organized by The Breadfruit & Rum Bar co-owner and chef Danielle Leoni, restaurants called on Ducey and the Legislature to "take decisive actions to prevent a total collapse of one of Arizona's greatest economic engines.”

The Original Curbside and Pickup Restaurants in Greater Phoenix

Here are eight eateries and local chains that have been in the curbside pickup game long before the coronavirus hit. Why? Because self-isolation doesn’t have to taste bad.

A Guide to Old and New Places to Buy Arizona Farm Produce

A quick list of places, farmers markets and beyond, where you can support local farms and find fresh produce during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In Hard Times, a Pizza Legend Returns to the Giant Pies of His Youth

Chris Bianco, a nationally renowned pizzaiolo, has just released a new New York-style pizza. It makes for great takeout in the coronavirus age, if you keep proper distance.

EXPAND Get it to go from Taco Boy's. Jackie Mercandetti Photo

Greater Phoenix Restaurants Open for Takeout, Curbside, or Delivery

A running list of Phoenix-area restaurants shifting services because of the coronavirus — with a promo code or two thrown in.

11 Great Movies About Food for Your Impending Nights at Home

Staying in? Of course you are. Noodle fans to Francophiles can easily kill a few hours on the couch with these 11 great movies about food.

How to Stock Your Pantry and Fridge During These Coronavirus Days



A checklist of staple items to have on hand, or in mouth, during the pandemic.

Arizona Takeout Weeks Is Still Happening — Right Now

Arizona Takeout Weeks is designed to help people find restaurants offering food, drinks, and maybe a special or two for takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery.

EXPAND Chef Samantha Sanz of Talavera and Barrio Cafe owner and chef Silvana Salcido Esparza. Chris Malloy

Their Industry in Ruins, Phoenix Chefs and Cooks Provide Free Food Anyway



Barrio Cafe and NakedQ are among the many metro Phoenix restaurants stepping up to provide free food for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Quarantending — Bartenders Share Recipes via Valley Woman's Instagram

If you can't get to the bar for a drink, bartenders will bring their best recipes to you via Instagram — all shared through one Valley woman's account.

Cooking Via Virtual Videos With Some Greater Phoenix Chefs



If you’re hoping to polish your culinary skills while spending more time at home, a few Valley chefs — like Samantha Sanz and Joe Cetrulo — are aiming to teach.

As the World Stress Bakes, a Phoenix Flour Producer Sees Online Orders Surge

Retail sales at the local stone-milled flour company Hayden Flour Mills are spiking. Co-owner Emma Zimmerman hopes it's a permanent change.

Scottsdale's To-Go Food Hall Is Keeping Busy During This Pandemic

Kitchen United Mix rents out kitchens to restaurants like Thai Chili 2 Go for takeout and delivery needs. Here's how it's staying busy during the COVID-19 crisis.