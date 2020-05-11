A Running List of Phoenix Restaurants Reopening the Week of May 11

It's official — restaurants may resume in-house seatings starting today, May 11. This comes a week after Governor Doug Ducey announced that Arizona eateries and coffee shops may do so if owners and staff follow the guidelines listed on this one-page health sheet and from the CDC.
Restaurant don't have to open today, but some are now that dine-in services are allowed back. Here’s a running list of Valleywide restaurants that will be seating guests this week — with all the proper modifications, of course.
Abuelo's Mexican RestaurantMultiple Locations
The Chandler and Peoria locations of Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant are now open.
Carly’s Bistro128 East Roosevelt Street
Carly’s Bistro will be reopening its dine-in service, seating guests at least 10 feet apart, on Friday, May 15. Takeout options are still available.
Chompie's Restaurant, Deli, and BakeryMultiple Locations
All five locations of Chompie's are now open, complete with faux brick partitions between booths. Takeout and delivery options are still available.
Dominick’s Steakhouse15169 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Dominick’s Steakhouse will be open as of 4 p.m. on Monday, May 11, with hand sanitizing stations and disposable menus. Takeout options are still available.
Fired PieMultiple Locations
Fired Pie will be opening its 21 Arizona locations for dine-in service today. Plus, all dine-in customers get 25 percent off orders on Monday, May 11, and Tuesday, May 12, by mentioning the dining deal.
Joe’s Diner4515 North Seventh Avenue
Joe’s Diner is resuming its in-restaurant dining service on Monday, May 11, with all-new hand-sanitizing stations and more. Takeout options will also continue.
JOJO Coffeehouse3712 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
JOJO Coffeehouse in Old Town Scottsdale will reopen its dining room on Friday, May 15, with updates to the menu, interior space, and its operations.
Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse7212 East Ho Hum Road, Carefree
Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse will be reopening its dining room at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 15.
Koibito PokeMultiple Locations
All five Valley locations of Koibito Poke will reopen dining rooms with heightened cleaning protocols on 11 a.m. on Monday, May 11.
Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse – Terravita34522 North Scottsdale Road, #180, Scottsdale
Liberty Station will be open on Monday, May 11. The other location, Liberty Station DC Ranch, will be open soon.
Marcellino Ristorante7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
Marcellino Ristorante will be open for dinner service starting Monday, May 11 with a remodeled dining room. Reservations are required.
Ocean 444748 North Goldwater Boulevard, Scottsdale
Ocean 44 will be open as of 4 p.m. on Monday, May 11, with hand-sanitizing stations and disposable menus. Takeout options are still available.
Pita JungleMultiple Locations
Most Valley locations of Pita Jungle will be opening on Monday, May 11, as well as the Flagstaff and Tucson spots. All 23 locations are also hiring.
Pomo PizzeriaMultiple Locations
Both locations of Pomo Pizzeria are reopening for dine-in service on Monday, May 11.
Ra SushiMultiple Locations
All Arizona locations of Ra Sushi are open and limiting the number of guests in each dining area. Delivery and takeout options are still available.
Rúla Búla Irish Pub401 South Mill Avenue, Tempe
Rúla Búla Irish Pub will be reopening on Thursday, May 14.
Steak 445101 North 44th Street
Steak 44 will be open as of 4 p.m. on Monday, May 11, with hand sanitizing stations and disposable menus. Takeout options are still available.
Upward ProjectsMultiple Locations
Upward Projects will be resuming in-restaurant dining at its many Arizona eateries, including Postino WineCafé, Windsor, Churn, Joyride Taco House, and Federal Pizza. The staggered reopening will begin on Thursday, May 14, with all locations open by Saturday, May 16.
Urban Margarita6685 West Beardsley Road, Glendale
Urban Margarita is opening its dining room at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13. Walk-in customers are welcome, but reservations are recommended. Pick-up and delivery options are still available.
