Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

And we're back. Sort of. Mostly.
And we're back. Sort of. Mostly.
Upward Projects

A Running List of Phoenix Restaurants Reopening the Week of May 11

Lauren Cusimano | May 11, 2020 | 6:00am
It's official — restaurants may resume in-house seatings starting today, May 11. This comes a week after Governor Doug Ducey announced that Arizona eateries and coffee shops may do so if owners and staff follow the guidelines listed on this one-page health sheet and from the CDC.

Restaurant don't have to open today, but some are now that dine-in services are allowed back. Here’s a running list of Valleywide restaurants that will be seating guests this week — with all the proper modifications, of course.

Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant

Multiple Locations


The Chandler and Peoria locations of Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant are now open.

Carly’s Bistro

128 East Roosevelt Street


Carly’s Bistro will be reopening its dine-in service, seating guests at least 10 feet apart, on Friday, May 15. Takeout options are still available.

Chompie's has added faux-brick partitions to its booths.
Chompie's

Chompie's Restaurant, Deli, and Bakery

Multiple Locations


All five locations of Chompie's are now open, complete with faux brick partitions between booths. Takeout and delivery options are still available.

Dominick’s Steakhouse

15169 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale


Dominick’s Steakhouse will be open as of 4 p.m. on Monday, May 11, with hand sanitizing stations and disposable menus. Takeout options are still available.

Fired Pie

Multiple Locations


Fired Pie will be opening its 21 Arizona locations for dine-in service today. Plus, all dine-in customers get 25 percent off orders on Monday, May 11, and Tuesday, May 12, by mentioning the dining deal.

Plenty of room for pancakes at Joe's Diner.EXPAND
Lauren Cusimano

Joe’s Diner

4515 North Seventh Avenue


Joe’s Diner is resuming its in-restaurant dining service on Monday, May 11, with all-new hand-sanitizing stations and more. Takeout options will also continue.

JOJO Coffeehouse

3712 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale


JOJO Coffeehouse in Old Town Scottsdale will reopen its dining room on Friday, May 15, with updates to the menu, interior space, and its operations.

Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse

7212 East Ho Hum Road, Carefree


Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse will be reopening its dining room at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 15.

All five Koibito Poke locations are back.
Koibito Poke

Koibito Poke

Multiple Locations


All five Valley locations of Koibito Poke will reopen dining rooms with heightened cleaning protocols on 11 a.m. on Monday, May 11.

Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse – Terravita

34522 North Scottsdale Road, #180, Scottsdale


Liberty Station will be open on Monday, May 11. The other location, Liberty Station DC Ranch, will be open soon.

Marcellino Ristorante in Old Town.EXPAND
Lauren Cusimano

Marcellino Ristorante

7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale


Marcellino Ristorante will be open for dinner service starting Monday, May 11 with a remodeled dining room. Reservations are required.

Ocean 44

4748 North Goldwater Boulevard, Scottsdale


Ocean 44 will be open as of 4 p.m. on Monday, May 11, with hand-sanitizing stations and disposable menus. Takeout options are still available.

Pita Jungle

Multiple Locations


Most Valley locations of Pita Jungle will be opening on Monday, May 11, as well as the Flagstaff and Tucson spots. All 23 locations are also hiring.

Pomo Pizzeria is back open.
Pomo

Pomo Pizzeria

Multiple Locations


Both locations of Pomo Pizzeria are reopening for dine-in service on Monday, May 11.

Ra Sushi

Multiple Locations


All Arizona locations of Ra Sushi are open and limiting the number of guests in each dining area. Delivery and takeout options are still available.

Rúla Búla Irish Pub

401 South Mill Avenue, Tempe


Rúla Búla Irish Pub will be reopening on Thursday, May 14.

Steak 44 will resume dine-in service on May 11.
Jackie Mercandetti Photo

Steak 44

5101 North 44th Street


Steak 44 will be open as of 4 p.m. on Monday, May 11, with hand sanitizing stations and disposable menus. Takeout options are still available.

Upward Projects

Multiple Locations


Upward Projects will be resuming in-restaurant dining at its many Arizona eateries, including Postino WineCafé, Windsor, Churn, Joyride Taco House, and Federal Pizza. The staggered reopening will begin on Thursday, May 14, with all locations open by Saturday, May 16.

Urban Margarita

6685 West Beardsley Road, Glendale


Urban Margarita is opening its dining room at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13. Walk-in customers are welcome, but reservations are recommended. Pick-up and delivery options are still available.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

