Where to Find King Cake and Paczki This Fat Tuesday

All Pierogi 1245 West Baseline Road, #101-103, Mesa

480-262-3349



While best known for its pierogi, this Mesa restaurant and market is gearing up for a busy day on Tuesday. All Pierogi serves ponchiki, a variety of fried and filled doughnuts stuffed with raspberry, apricot, chocolate, custard, or plum filling. The Ukrainian restaurant usually opens at 11 a.m. but will open at 8 a.m. on Fat Tuesday so customers don't have to wait for their delicious treats.

17221 North Litchfield Road, #50, Surprise 17221 North Litchfield Road, #50, Surprise 623-444-5885

Grocery store chain Bashas ' prides itself on making fresh paczki from scratch to sell at its neighborhood markets on Fat Tuesday. White and red cardboard boxes of the sugar-dusted and jelly-filled treats have become synonymous with the holiday in metro Phoenix. At Bashas', the doughnuts are glazed or sugared and come filled with lemon, raspberry, custard, chocolate custard, or raisins. They are sold individually and by the half dozen. Bashas' will have the boxes available starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and also plans to donate 10 percent of paczki sales to Saint Vincent De Paul.

602-368-7148 7575 North 16th Street



Europa Pastry , a small bakery located on 16th Street in north Phoenix, has multiple sweet options for Fat Tuesday. Stop by from 8 a.m. onwards and pick up some paczki or a brightly colored king cake with cream cheese filling.

Mardi Gras, Fat Tuesday, Shrove Tuesday: The day before Ash Wednesday goes by multiple names and is celebrated with different foods around the world. In Phoenix, those looking to honor tradition with a tasty treat have options for sweet cakes and doughnuts including Louisianna-style king cake, Polish paczki, and Ukranian ponchiki. Here's where to stock up for the holiday.In the West Valley, A to Z Polish Market started celebrating on Thursday for National Paczki Day. Long lines snaked around the market as customers waited for the golden glazed doughnuts. Luckily for anyone who didn't make it last week, the market will be making paczki again for Fat Tuesday. Get in line when the bakery opens at 9:30 a.m. for your best chance to snag a few.