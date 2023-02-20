Where to Find King Cake and Paczki This Fat Tuesday

All Pierogi1245 West Baseline Road, #101-103, Mesa
480-262-3349
While best known for its pierogi, this Mesa restaurant and market is gearing up for a busy day on Tuesday. All Pierogi serves ponchiki, a variety of fried and filled doughnuts stuffed with raspberry, apricot, chocolate, custard, or plum filling. The Ukrainian restaurant usually opens at 11 a.m. but will open at 8 a.m. on Fat Tuesday so customers don't have to wait for their delicious treats.
A to Z Polish Market
17221 North Litchfield Road, #50, Surprise
623-444-5885In the West Valley, A to Z Polish Market started celebrating on Thursday for National Paczki Day. Long lines snaked around the market as customers waited for the golden glazed doughnuts. Luckily for anyone who didn't make it last week, the market will be making paczki again for Fat Tuesday. Get in line when the bakery opens at 9:30 a.m. for your best chance to snag a few.
Bashas'Multiple Locations Grocery store chain Bashas' prides itself on making fresh paczki from scratch to sell at its neighborhood markets on Fat Tuesday. White and red cardboard boxes of the sugar-dusted and jelly-filled treats have become synonymous with the holiday in metro Phoenix. At Bashas', the doughnuts are glazed or sugared and come filled with lemon, raspberry, custard, chocolate custard, or raisins. They are sold individually and by the half dozen. Bashas' will have the boxes available starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and also plans to donate 10 percent of paczki sales to Saint Vincent De Paul.
Europa Pastry
7575 North 16th Street
602-368-7148