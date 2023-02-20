Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Where to Find King Cake and Paczki This Fat Tuesday

February 20, 2023 10:35AM

Bashas' sells paczki in boxes of six.
Bashas' sells paczki in boxes of six. Bashas'
Mardi Gras, Fat Tuesday, Shrove Tuesday: The day before Ash Wednesday goes by multiple names and is celebrated with different foods around the world. In Phoenix, those looking to honor tradition with a tasty treat have options for sweet cakes and doughnuts including Louisianna-style king cake, Polish paczki, and Ukranian ponchiki. Here's where to stock up for the holiday.

All Pierogi

1245 West Baseline Road, #101-103, Mesa
480-262-3349
While best known for its pierogi, this Mesa restaurant and market is gearing up for a busy day on Tuesday. All Pierogi serves ponchiki, a variety of fried and filled doughnuts stuffed with raspberry, apricot, chocolate, custard, or plum filling. The Ukrainian restaurant usually opens at 11 a.m. but will open at 8 a.m. on Fat Tuesday so customers don't have to wait for their delicious treats.

click to enlarge
A to Z Polish Market in Surprise draws customers from around the Valley.
A to Z Polish Market

A to Z Polish Market

17221 North Litchfield Road, #50, Surprise
623-444-5885
In the West Valley, A to Z Polish Market started celebrating on Thursday for National Paczki Day. Long lines snaked around the market as customers waited for the golden glazed doughnuts. Luckily for anyone who didn't make it last week, the market will be making paczki again for Fat Tuesday. Get in line when the bakery opens at 9:30 a.m. for your best chance to snag a few.

Bashas'

Multiple Locations
Grocery store chain Bashas' prides itself on making fresh paczki from scratch to sell at its neighborhood markets on Fat Tuesday. White and red cardboard boxes of the sugar-dusted and jelly-filled treats have become synonymous with the holiday in metro Phoenix. At Bashas', the doughnuts are glazed or sugared and come filled with lemon, raspberry, custard, chocolate custard, or raisins. They are sold individually and by the half dozen. Bashas' will have the boxes available starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and also plans to donate 10 percent of paczki sales to Saint Vincent De Paul.

Europa Pastry

7575 North 16th Street
602-368-7148
Europa Pastry, a small bakery located on 16th Street in north Phoenix, has multiple sweet options for Fat Tuesday. Stop by from 8 a.m. onwards and pick up some paczki or a brightly colored king cake with cream cheese filling.

KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Tirion Morris is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected]
Contact: Tirion Morris

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation