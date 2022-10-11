Savor the Flavors of Fall at These 12 Metro Phoenix Spots

Now that daily high temperatures are firmly under 100 degrees, it’s time to usher in the long-awaited flavors of fall. Pumpkin is a given, but beyond that, apples, caramel, cranberries, figs, sweet potatoes, and Brussels sprouts are making welcome appearances again on Valley menus.
Here are a dozen metro Phoenix restaurants, cafes, bakeries, and breweries with dishes and drinks showcasing the tastes of the season.
Caffe Vita
509 West McDowell Road
602-675-3227
The sweet-and-salty miso caramel latte ($7 for 12 ounces, $8 for 16 ounces) is a special at Caffe Vita, a Seattle staple that opened its ninth location on McDowell Road last summer. The drink is brewed with artisan Jonboy caramel, another Seattle favorite, and creamy white miso paste. If you want something more traditional: Anyone who wears a costume to the shop anytime in October gets a free 12-ounce Great Pumpkin drink, made with real, organic pumpkin.
816 North Third Street
602-281-6659
Leave it to Farish House chef and co-owner Lori Hassler to concoct a homey and hearty yet dignified comfort food dish out of the best autumn has to offer. She says they call this out in the kitchen as “pork chop and applesauce” (a sly reference to an episode of The Brady Bunch), but that’s laughably humble. It’s a 10-ounce bone-in Frenched chop that’s brined, pan-seared, topped with a chunky, savory apple-fig chutney, and cooked down with Marsala wine, caramelized onions, and thyme, with a smattering golden raisins and cranberries ($29). This sweet and savory stunner is accompanied by duck fat fingerlings and pomegranate-glazed fall vegetables.
48 South San Marcos Place, Chandler
480-726-2264
At Mingle + Graze, a cozy café and wine and cheese shop in historic downtown Chandler, the aptly named Fall Crunch Salad ($13.50) hits several seasonal notes with Brussels sprouts, pumpkin seeds, cranberries, greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, pumpkin spiced Gouda, bacon, apples, and apple pie vinaigrette. Owner Mahfam Moeeni-Alarcon started the business in 2017 and opened the storefront in 2019, providing cheese tastings and cooking classes in addition to a funky little place to nosh. It won Best of Phoenix for best cheese shop this year, too.
4433 North 16th Street
602-776-0992
Miracle Mile Deli’s TurkeyCran sandwich ($14.50) is loaded with sliced breast meat, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion, and topped with cranberry sauce. The metro Phoenix staple also offers a full Thanksgiving feast ($17.50) after 3 p.m. daily with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, and bread and butter. Both of these stalwarts are on the menu year-round for anyone who wants to conjure that Thanksgiving experience anytime without the family drama.
5651 North Seventh Street
602-795-9943
Celebrity chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author Scott Conant built his name at acclaimed eateries in New York City in the 2000s and on food reality TV beyond that. He is revered for unpretentious food that lets the ingredients speak for themselves. This fall at Mora Italian, an example of that is a side dish of caramelized pumpkin ($14) made with seasonal squash roasted in a wood-fired oven and paired with a nutty pepita pesto and crispy dehydrated kale.
Three Valley locations
The pumpkin cheesecake stuffed French toast ($14) — actually a blend of caramel cheesecake and pumpkin garnishes — is on the menu at retro-themed Morning Squeeze until the end of October. The dish includes two slices of original French toast packed with caramel cheesecake and topped with house-made pumpkin sauce and pumpkin granola. And now that the weather is cooperating, don’t forget all three restaurants have dog-friendly patios and a “Tail Wagger” menu for your furry friend.
Three Valley locations
Pie Snob’s classic caramel apple pie ($28) begs to be eaten with a glass of cold, fresh cider beneath a canopy of autumn leaves. But a close second is pairing it with an iced coffee on a patio next to a palo verde or mesquite tree in the Arizona sunshine. It’s made with fresh Granny Smith apples in a flaky crust topped with a cinnamon sugar crumb topping and rich caramel sauce.
1916 East Camelback Road
602-248-2480
In a city with no shortage of excellent pizza, The Parlor has long hovered toward the top of the heap, thanks to its superbly executed from-scratch wood-fired pizzas with local toppings — some from its own on-site garden. Starting on October 18, it’s rolling out the Autunnale Pizza ($13 small; $20 large) with sweet potato ricotta, prosciutto, caramelized onion, fig jam, arugula, and salted almonds. Enjoy it paired with a beer, wine, or craft cocktail from The Parlor's well-curated drinks list.
15842 North Cave Creek Road
602-435-2604
For those looking for a Southwestern twist on pumpkin treats, The Tamale Store makes sweet pumpkin pie dessert tamales ($8 per pack or $23 for a half dozen) that are even better when topped with whipped cream or toasted marshmallows. Martha Castillo started the family-owned business as a stand at the downtown Phoenix farmers market. It now has its own store, factory, and restaurant. But you can find the tamales all over town, from Whole Foods to State Farm Stadium to the new Gastromé gourmet food emporium. The pumpkin pie variety is available from September to December.
1325 West University Drive, Tempe
602-376-9021
Dessert connoisseurs seek out Tracy Dempsey Originals for her custom cakes and weekly array of fresh-baked goodies, which, through the end of November, includes a spiked pumpkin spice snack cake with bourbon cream filling ($5). Draped with a chocolate shell, it’s a riff on the red velvet or dark chocolate mini-cakes available year-round that are moist and marvelous. Note: The shop has limited hours Thursdays through Saturdays and limited stock.
2125 North 24th Street
602-244-9184
Pumpkin beers proliferate at this time of year, and even pecan pie porters are relatively popular. But Wren House Brewing Co., another Best of Phoenix winner for best brewery (and best beer series, for Las Frescas) has them all beat with its Pecan Pie Thief wheat wine, due for release in early November. Little Miss BBQ smokes the pecans for the beer, which is aged on a heap of vanilla beans. It's a perfect complement to any fall-flavored pie, but especially the smoked pecan pie from Little Miss.
Two Valley locations
Z’Tejas’ fall menu offers an intriguing take on smoked chicken enchiladas, one of its longtime standouts. The pumpkin enchiladas ($17) feature a red enchilada sauce made from scratch with onions, garlic, red chili puree, and ancho chili paste mixed with pumpkin purée and heavy cream to make it rich and velvety. The smoked chicken is added to the sauce and layered with more pumpkin purée, then rolled in flour tortillas and topped with mixed cheese, more pumpkin enchilada sauce, sour cream, and roasted pepitas. If that's not enough fall flavor, the limited-time menu also features a pumpkin spice martini ($12).