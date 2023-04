Yelp Ranked the Top 100 Restaurants in the Southwest. These Valley Spots Made the Cut

click to enlarge The Beef Koobideh is seasoned with onions, bell pepper, and spices, and cooked to char- fection. Allison Young

When visiting a new city or just looking for somewhere in your neighborhood for dinner, many customers turn first to Yelp. The crowd-sourced review site offers real-customer experiences, some good, some bad, along with a star rating and often colorful commentary. How accurate or informative the reviews are may leave something to be desired, but they are nonetheless readily available and entertaining.Now, in an effort to narrow down the never-ending amount of restaurants and reviews, Yelp has compiled a list of the "Top 100 Places to Eat in the Southwest 2023." The methodology took into account the number of reviews a restaurant has received, along with the rating customers assigned each spot. The list includes restaurants in Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Nevada.The list is numbered, and a few Arizona restaurants made it into the top 10. From the overall top 100, Phoenix restaurants snagged a total of 22 spots. In a surprising turn of events, the restaurant that was named Yelp's overall favorite restaurant nationwide in 2022 barely made this list, coming in at number 100. Here's who made the cut.The very first restaurant on the list is an Arizona staple, but Phoenix customers would have to make the day trip to Tucson to try Tumerico , a vegan and vegetarian restaurant in the heart of Wildcat country.The first Phoenix-area restaurant makes an appearance at number 3. Casa De Falafel , a Mediterranean restaurant in Glendale at the corner of Thunderbird Road and 51st Avenue received 339 reviews and a five-star rating. Kabob Grill N' Go , a mesquite smoke-filled counter service joint on 16th Street serving mouth-watering plates with Armenian kabobs, charbroiled peppers, and bright yellow Basmati rice is number 5.No. 13: Frank's New York Style Deli in PhoenixNo. 14: Binkley's Restaurant in PhoenixNo. 16: Sushi Friend in PhoenixNo. 23: Koi Poke in ScottsdaleNo. 37: El Super Taco in PhoenixNo. 42: Valley Wings in ScottsdaleNo. 43: Simon's Hot Dogs in ScottsdaleNo. 45: Kiss Pollos Estilo Sinaloa in PhoenixNo. 51: Vietshack in TempeNo. 57: William's Coffee Co in PhoenixNo. 63: The Uprooted Kitchen in GilbertNo. 64: De Babel in ScottsdaleNo. 65: Soup & Sausage Bistro in PhoenixNo. 66: Mingle + Graze in ChandlerNo. 69: Worth Takeaway in MesaNo. 71: Big Nate's Family BBQ in MesaNo. 73: Not Your Typical Deli in MesaNo. 76: 5th Street Burger & Fries in TempeNo. 93: Pachamama at Valley Farmers' MarketsNo. 100: Cocina Madrigal in Phoenix