Yelp Ranked the Top 100 Restaurants in the Southwest. These Valley Spots Made the Cut

Now, in an effort to narrow down the never-ending amount of restaurants and reviews, Yelp has compiled a list of the "Top 100 Places to Eat in the Southwest 2023."
The methodology took into account the number of reviews a restaurant has received, along with the rating customers assigned each spot. The list includes restaurants in Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Nevada.
The list is numbered, and a few Arizona restaurants made it into the top 10. From the overall top 100, Phoenix restaurants snagged a total of 22 spots. In a surprising turn of events, the restaurant that was named Yelp's overall favorite restaurant nationwide in 2022 barely made this list, coming in at number 100. Here's who made the cut.
From the Top 10The very first restaurant on the list is an Arizona staple, but Phoenix customers would have to make the day trip to Tucson to try Tumerico, a vegan and vegetarian restaurant in the heart of Wildcat country.
The first Phoenix-area restaurant makes an appearance at number 3. Casa De Falafel, a Mediterranean restaurant in Glendale at the corner of Thunderbird Road and 51st Avenue received 339 reviews and a five-star rating.
Kabob Grill N' Go, a mesquite smoke-filled counter service joint on 16th Street serving mouth-watering plates with Armenian kabobs, charbroiled peppers, and bright yellow Basmati rice is number 5.
Arizona Restaurants in the Top 100
No. 13: Frank's New York Style Deli in Phoenix
No. 14: Binkley's Restaurant in Phoenix
No. 16: Sushi Friend in Phoenix
No. 23: Koi Poke in Scottsdale
No. 37: El Super Taco in Phoenix
No. 42: Valley Wings in Scottsdale
No. 43: Simon's Hot Dogs in Scottsdale
No. 45: Kiss Pollos Estilo Sinaloa in Phoenix
No. 51: Vietshack in Tempe
No. 57: William's Coffee Co in Phoenix
No. 63: The Uprooted Kitchen in Gilbert
No. 64: De Babel in Scottsdale
No. 65: Soup & Sausage Bistro in Phoenix
No. 66: Mingle + Graze in Chandler
No. 69: Worth Takeaway in Mesa
No. 71: Big Nate's Family BBQ in Mesa
No. 73: Not Your Typical Deli in Mesa
No. 76: 5th Street Burger & Fries in Tempe
No. 93: Pachamama at Valley Farmers' Markets
No. 100: Cocina Madrigal in Phoenix