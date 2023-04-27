Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Phoenix

Yelp Ranked the Top 100 Restaurants in the Southwest. These Valley Spots Made the Cut

April 27, 2023 6:30AM

Worth Takeaway's chicken salad sandwich.
Worth Takeaway's chicken salad sandwich. Jacob Tyler Dunn
When visiting a new city or just looking for somewhere in your neighborhood for dinner, many customers turn first to Yelp. The crowd-sourced review site offers real-customer experiences, some good, some bad, along with a star rating and often colorful commentary. How accurate or informative the reviews are may leave something to be desired, but they are nonetheless readily available and entertaining.

Now, in an effort to narrow down the never-ending amount of restaurants and reviews, Yelp has compiled a list of the "Top 100 Places to Eat in the Southwest 2023."

The methodology took into account the number of reviews a restaurant has received, along with the rating customers assigned each spot. The list includes restaurants in Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Nevada.

The list is numbered, and a few Arizona restaurants made it into the top 10. From the overall top 100, Phoenix restaurants snagged a total of 22 spots. In a surprising turn of events, the restaurant that was named Yelp's overall favorite restaurant nationwide in 2022 barely made this list, coming in at number 100. Here's who made the cut.

click to enlarge
The Beef Koobideh is seasoned with onions, bell pepper, and spices, and cooked to char- fection.
Allison Young

From the Top 10

The very first restaurant on the list is an Arizona staple, but Phoenix customers would have to make the day trip to Tucson to try Tumerico, a vegan and vegetarian restaurant in the heart of Wildcat country.

The first Phoenix-area restaurant makes an appearance at number 3. Casa De Falafel, a Mediterranean restaurant in Glendale at the corner of Thunderbird Road and 51st Avenue received 339 reviews and a five-star rating.

Kabob Grill N' Go, a mesquite smoke-filled counter service joint on 16th Street serving mouth-watering plates with Armenian kabobs, charbroiled peppers, and bright yellow Basmati rice is number 5.

click to enlarge
Enchiladas filled with beef birria and wild mushrooms at Cocina Madrigal.
Tirion Boan

Arizona Restaurants in the Top 100

No. 13: Frank's New York Style Deli in Phoenix
No. 14: Binkley's Restaurant in Phoenix
No. 16: Sushi Friend in Phoenix
No. 23: Koi Poke in Scottsdale
No. 37: El Super Taco in Phoenix
No. 42: Valley Wings in Scottsdale
No. 43: Simon's Hot Dogs in Scottsdale
No. 45: Kiss Pollos Estilo Sinaloa in Phoenix
No. 51: Vietshack in Tempe
No. 57: William's Coffee Co in Phoenix
No. 63: The Uprooted Kitchen in Gilbert
No. 64: De Babel in Scottsdale
No. 65: Soup & Sausage Bistro in Phoenix
No. 66: Mingle + Graze in Chandler
No. 69: Worth Takeaway in Mesa
No. 71: Big Nate's Family BBQ in Mesa
No. 73: Not Your Typical Deli in Mesa
No. 76: 5th Street Burger & Fries in Tempe
No. 93: Pachamama at Valley Farmers' Markets
No. 100: Cocina Madrigal in Phoenix
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected]
Contact: Tirion Boan

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation