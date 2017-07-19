5 Must-See Art Shows in Metro Phoenix This Week

EXPAND Detail of Zach Valent work previously exhibited at Step Gallery. Zach Valent/Photo by Lynn Trimble

You can relax a bit this week if you made the gallery rounds during First Friday — but only a bit. Several art spaces are showing the same exhibitions this week, as Third Friday rolls around. But a blissfully manageable number are opening new ones on July 21, which means you have more time to linger over each one. Here's a look at five fresh art shows in Phoenix and Scottsdale.

"Anthology"

Zach Valent creates fictitious fossils of modern society, using concrete, ceramic, wood, paper, and other media to create icons of contemporary consumer culture. He's one of three artists with work being presented by Rhetorical Galleries in the Roosevelt Row shipping container galleries from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 21. Get details on the Rhetorical Galleries Facebook page.

See work by Danielle Wood at Eye Lounge. Danielle Wood

"Symbiosis"

Explore Danielle Wood's ceramic and mixed-media work addressing the intersection of the natural world and the urban landscape. She's a member for the Eye Lounge collective, which will be showing her work combining "science, social relationships and elements of surrealism" from 6 to 10 p.m. on Third Friday. Find more information on the Eye Lounge Facebook page.