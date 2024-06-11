Study confirms: It sucks to be single in Phoenix

How's your dating life?
If you live in the Grand Canyon State and your answer is "not great," we're not surprised.
According to a new study conducted by people search website Spokeo, Arizona is the second-worst state for single people in the U.S.
The study ranked the states based on a number of criteria. Higher percentages of never-married adults, people who volunteer, registered voters and mental-health providers were positive factors, while the number of romance crime victims per capita, unemployment rates, number of people who are likely to ghost you and high cost of living counted against a state.
The study assigned the various criteria different degrees of importance: the top three factors were percentage of never, married adults, the number of romance crime victims per capita and mental-health providers.
In the Spokeo study, Arizona was reported as having the highest number of confidence/romance crime victims per capita, which contributed heavily to its low ranking.
The top 10 states for singles, in order, are: Massachusetts, Mississippi, Louisiana, Michigan, South Dakota, Connecticut, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and Kansas.
Arizona was saved from the bottom spot by Florida. The bottom 10 states in the study, beginning with the lowest, are Florida, Arizona, Nevada, West Virginia, Idaho, Texas, Montana, Arkansas, Washington and Alaska.