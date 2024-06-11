 Arizona is one of the worst states for dating, study says | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Study confirms: It sucks to be single in Phoenix

Arizona ranked high on romance scams and people who are likely to ghost you.
June 11, 2024
It's hard to be single in metro Phoenix.
It's hard to be single in metro Phoenix. Tela Chhe/Flickr/CC BY 2.0
Share this:
How's your dating life?

If you live in the Grand Canyon State and your answer is "not great," we're not surprised.

According to a new study conducted by people search website Spokeo, Arizona is the second-worst state for single people in the U.S.

The study ranked the states based on a number of criteria. Higher percentages of never-married adults, people who volunteer, registered voters and mental-health providers were positive factors, while the number of romance crime victims per capita, unemployment rates, number of people who are likely to ghost you and high cost of living counted against a state.

The study assigned the various criteria different degrees of importance: the top three factors were percentage of never, married adults, the number of romance crime victims per capita and mental-health providers.

In the Spokeo study, Arizona was reported as having the highest number of confidence/romance crime victims per capita, which contributed heavily to its low ranking.

The top 10 states for singles, in order, are: Massachusetts, Mississippi, Louisiana, Michigan, South Dakota, Connecticut, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and Kansas.

Arizona was saved from the bottom spot by Florida. The bottom 10 states in the study, beginning with the lowest, are Florida, Arizona, Nevada, West Virginia, Idaho, Texas, Montana, Arkansas, Washington and Alaska.

 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Phoenix Zoo shares photo of new baby lion cubs

Animals

Phoenix Zoo shares photo of new baby lion cubs

By Jennifer Goldberg
Tucker Carlson’s speaking tour will stop in Phoenix in September

Just Announced

Tucker Carlson’s speaking tour will stop in Phoenix in September

By Jennifer Goldberg
Retro rewind: Looking back at the most iconic video stores in Phoenix

History & Nostalgia

Retro rewind: Looking back at the most iconic video stores in Phoenix

By Benjamin Leatherman
Downtown Tempe’s Pride Party 2024 was a colorful lovefest

Photos

Downtown Tempe’s Pride Party 2024 was a colorful lovefest

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation