What's Next for Laura Dragon's {9} The Gallery on Grand Avenue?

Installation view of a previous Aileen Frick exhibition at {9} The Gallery. Laura Dragon

Laura Dragon is transforming {9} The Gallery into an artist-run cooperative. Participating artists will include Aileen Frick, Lynn Hoyland, Carrie Beth McGarry (who goes by FunWOW), Kathy Taylor, and Jon Wassom.

Dragon founded the Grand Avenue art space in downtown Phoenix in 2012. Today, it's a staple of the arts scene. She also co-founded Grand ArtHaus, another Grand Avenue arts venue, in 2016.

In June, Dragon celebrated the {9} The Gallery's five-year anniversary with an art show and auction titled "Heart of the Dragon." That exhibition came on the heels of Dragon's diagnosis with stage four lung cancer. Participating artists donated work, with proceeds going toward Dragon and her gallery.