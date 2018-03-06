35 Must-See Murals in Metro Phoenix

You can see the evolution of humans in Scottsdale, the towering figure of an expectant mother in Mesa, and a pair of bears that seem to float in downtown Phoenix. Those are just three of the many murals in the Valley that remind viewers of the role creativity plays in making and sustaining thriving communities.

Taken together, the murals provide a glimpse into the array of styles, themes, and imagery you'll find in the Phoenix-area arts scene. Whether you're a local or a visitor, these are 35 of the Valley's many murals you should check out.

Battery Life

By MDMN

2517 North Central Avenue

A Los Angeles-based artist with Arizona roots, MDMN was one of several artists who participated in Paint PHX 2016, when he created this 100-foot piece reflecting his sci-fi, futuristic-yet-retro vibe. It’s located on the north-facing wall at Fast Signs, on Central Avenue south of Thomas Road. Look for his work at several other spots around town, including a multi-artist collaboration at Carly’s Bistro.

Mural by Beatrice Moore located just off Grand Avenue. Beatrice Moore/Lynn Trimble

Between Innocence and Understanding

By Beatrice Moore

1500 Grand Avenue

Created by artist and historic preservation advocate Beatrice Moore on the east-facing wall of her former Kooky Krafts Shop, this mural channels not only childlike innocence and whimsy, but also the interdependence of all things. It serves as a playful reminder to not only follow one's own heart, but also to work with others to realize shared community values and goals.

Calle 16 mural painted by Gennaro Garcia and DOSE. Gennaro Garcia and DOSE/Lynn Trimble

Bienvenidos a Arizona

By Gennaro Garcia and DOSE

2822 East 16th Street

Painted in 2010 by Gennaro Garcia and DOSE on the north-facing wall of Deportes America, just south of Thomas Road on 16th Street, the mural features iconic imagery rooted in Mexican culture and tradition. It's one of the first mural projects completed by a group of artists and other creatives who banded together under the name Calle 16 to meet anti-immigration rhetoric with visual representations of pride and cultural heritage.

This collaborative mural created through Colibri is located on Grand Avenue. Colibri/Lynn Trimble

Colibri Mural

By Chip Thomas, Jenn X. Chen, Karlito Miller Espinosa, Thea Gahr, and local artists

1023 Grand Avenue

While the progressive advocacy group Netroots Nation was in town during July 2015, several artists worked with Tucson's Colibri Center for Human Rights to create a migrant-theme mural. Chip Thomas (a.k.a. Jetsonorama) of the Navajo Nation, Jenn X. Chen of New York, Karlito Miller Espinosa (a.k.a. Mata Ruda) of New Jersey, and Thea Gahr of Mexico City and Oregon worked for several days on a mural depicting a central figure holding a photograph. It references those who’ve died while trying to cross the desert while migrating to the United States. Several local artists — including Lalo Cota, Jeff Slim, and Eduardo Pym – also worked on the mural.

Laura Spalding Best's Grand Avenue mural mirrors her larger body of work. Laura Spalding Best/Lynn Trimble

Convergence

By Laura Spalding Best

1515 West Roosevelt Street

Best created her Convergence mural at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Roosevelt Street in 2017. The piece comprises eight circular or semicircular vignettes connected by images of utility lines. The vignettes capture iconic Phoenix imagery such as the Arizona State Fairgrounds, Westward Ho, and South Mountain. They range in size from 8 to 12 feet in diameter.

EXPAND El Mac painted this mural at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum with Mando Rascon in 2016. El Mac/Lynn Trimble

Desert Rose (Nuevas Generaciones)

By El Mac

1 East Main Street, Mesa

One of many El Mac murals in the Valley, this piece was painted on the exterior of the elevator shaft for Mesa Contemporary Art Museum. The mural depicts Karen Bracamonte, a Phoenix woman who was expecting her first child when the piece was painted in 2016. That year, El Mac’s fine art was featured in a solo exhibition at the museum.

Detail of Joerael Elliot's mural at Second Street south of Roosevelt Street. Joerael Elliot/Lynn Trimble

Dissolving Demarcation

By Joerael Elliott (with Jesse Perry)

815 North Second Street

Texas-born Joerael Elliott lived in Phoenix before moving on to Los Angeles and Santa Fe. And while he was in town, Elliott painted several murals, including this one at indie movie theater FilmBar. He’s also exhibited work at art venues including monOrchid and the Icehouse, and created several murals on a Navajo reservation in northern Arizona for the Painted Desert Project. During Paint PHX in 2015, he painted one of his characteristically complex figurative works on north- and east-facing walls at FilmBar – leaving a small space for Phoenix artist Jesse Perry to paint.

Lauren Lee's Don't Wake the Dreamer mural in Tempe. Lauren Lee/Lynn Trimble

Don’t Wake the Dreamer

By Lauren Lee

817 West Fifth Street, Tempe

Shortly after Lauren Lee’s Three Birds mural was lost to demolition in Roosevelt Row, the artist was busy working on the first public mural ever commissioned by the city of Tempe. Painted in May and June 2015, the mural's 16 feet high and 153 feet wide. It depicts a long-haired woman lying on her side, surrounded by colorful birds and flowers.

Nevercrew mural painted in 2018 on the historic Heard building in downtown Phoenix. Nevercrew/Lynn Trimble

El oso plateado and the machine

By Nevercrew

110 North Central Avenue

Two bears form the most visible part of Swiss-based artist collective Nevercrew's "three-part intervention." Their work at the Heard building also includes a mural in the lobby that depicts various forms of communication such as film reels and printing presses, and there’s an alley mural that looks like a neon tube reading “On Air.” Curated by FatCap, the murals were completed in early 2018.

Detail of mural by JBAK (Karl Addison and James Bullough). JBAK/Lynn Trimble

Generations

By JBAK

2828 North Central Avenue

From 2011 to 2013, American-born and Berlin-based artists Karl Addison and James Bullough collaborated as JBAK. Together, they created large-scale portraits like this joint effort in Phoenix that's 53 feet high and 23 feet wide. Painted in April 2013, the work depicts Addison’s grandmother Maxine and a fifth-generation Arizona native named Chris Neito. Addison’s solo works in Phoenix include Long Silent Scream, located on an east-facing wall behind Giant Coffee, and portraits of John Waddell and Frank Henry located at Kitchen Sink Studios.

Detail of Lauren Lee's mural at SOHO Scottsdale. Lauren Lee/Lynn Trimble

Hope

By Lauren Lee

16510 North 92nd Street



Lauren Lee’s mural is one of three pieces created through a private and public partnership between SOHO Scottsdale and Scottsdale Public Art. Measuring 153 feet wide by 24 feet tall, it includes four parts, which collectively comprise more than 3,600 square feet. Lee's other works include a three-panel bird installation on the iLuminate apartments in Roosevelt Row.

Jeff Slim's I Beam, You Beam mural. Jeff Slim/Lynn Trimble

I Beam, You Beam

By Jeff Slim

1414 East Van Buren Street

Phoenix artist Jeff Slim has collaborated with various artists for murals behind Barrio Café on Calle 16, Space 55, and Valley Youth Theatre. But he also painted this mural on Van Buren Street near 14th Street. It depicts a child and an elder. Each is bordered by flowers, phases of the moon, and various symbols drawn from Native culture.

Mural by Douglas Miles and collaborators, located near Grant and Second streets. Douglas Miles/Lynn Trimble

Let’s Get Free

By Douglas Miles

215 East Grant Street

On a long wall that runs behind Bentley Projects, there’s a mural by Douglas Miles, an artist who hails from the San Carlos Apache reservation just east of Globe. Created with help from Douglas Miles Jr., Monica Wapaha, and Danielle Mercado, the mural is rooted in Native American and Apache culture. Prominent figures include Geronimo and Our Lady of Apache (inspired the the iconic Our Lady of Guadalupe prevalent in Latino culture). Miles has other murals around town, at locations including monOrchid.

Sentrock painted this mural in South Phoenix. Sentrock/Lynn Trimble

Out Shine on Us

By Sentrock

Fourth Avenue and Hadley Street

He’s based in Chicago, but Joseph "Sentrock" Perez was born in Phoenix, and he’s painted several murals around Phoenix – including this piece, which was painted in south Phoenix in 2017. You can also find his work along Grand Avenue, across the street from {9} The Gallery.

Calle 16 mural by Colton Brock, Lalo Cota, Angel Diaz, Pablo Luna, and J.B. Snyder. Lynn Trimble

Phoenix

By Colton Brock, Lalo Cota, Angel Diaz, Pablo Luna, and J.B. Snyder

2814 North 16th Street

Maybe every city has its own version of this mural, which conjures memories of vintage postcards from popular tourist destinations. But the fact that this one lauds Phoenix, using shapes and colors characteristic of work by the artists who created it, makes it one of a kind. It’s a top choice for locals and tourists looking for unique places to grab a few snapshots.

Detail of Thomas "Breeze" Marcus' mural near First and Washington streets. Thomas "Breeze" Marcus/Lynn Trimble

Phoenix Rising

By Thomas “Breeze” Marcus

122 North Second Street

One of many Phoenix murals by Breeze, this features his characteristic line work, which references patterns found in Native American basketry. It’s located in an alleyway near the Hyatt Regency Hotel, where you’ll also find a collaborative mural created by artists working with the Arizona Latino Arts and Cultural Center.

Kyllan Maney's metro Phoenix murals include this piece at The Dhaba in Tempe. Kyllan Maney/Lynn Trimble

Rangoli Sunrise

Kyllan Maney

1872 East Apache Boulevard, Tempe

Tempe artist Kyllan Maney, who often designs community murals for Mesa Arts Center festivals, is best known for works featuring maps, birds, or abstract, symmetrical designs that look like elaborate mandalas. She’s collaborated with Lauren Lee on a Frida Kahlo-inspired mural at Mesa Urban Garden. In December 2015, Maney painted this mural as part of an urban revitalization project. More recently, she’s painted a mandala-style mural at monOrchid and done live mural painting at the Lost Lake Festival.

Collaborative mural painted by 17 indigenous artists on 16th Street. Lynn Trimble

Reverberate Her Lines

Collaboration

4131 North 16th Street

Created by a collective of Native American graffiti artists who blend desert landscapes with compelling characters, this mural runs the length of Drumbeat Indian Arts’ south-facing wall. Completed during summer 2016, it features the work of 17 Native artists — including Bel2, CC, Gloe One, Perl, Stef XMEN, Rezmo, Cherri, Monstrochika, Lady Rise, Agana, iLash, Live, Sensi, Yukue, Averian Chee, Zena, and El Dreck.

Hugo Medina's mural depicts an artist reacting to changes in the Roosevelt Row arts district. Hugo Medina/Lynn Trimble

Sign of the Times

By Hugo Medina

407 East Roosevelt Street

While witnessing the transformation of Roosevelt Row, where multilevel apartments now dominate the area around Roosevelt and Third Streets, Kimber Lanning commissioned this mural by Hugo Medina. The piece references the despair that artists and others have felt in seeing the loss of beloved community spaces in the wake of rapid commercial development and gentrification.

Yatika Fields mural for Paint PHX 2014. Yatika Fields/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Sonoran Waltz

By Yatika Fields

2202 North 16th Street

This abstract piece was painted by Oklahoma-born artist Yatika Fields on a section of 16th Street dubbed Calle 16. It's home to several murals, including this one created as part of the Paint PHX event in 2014. The mural reflects the artist's take on the intersection of natural and urban environments, a theme that's prevalent in his larger body of work.

Southwest Goddess is located on the Laird building at 317 West McDowell Road. El Mac/Lynn Trimble

Southwest Goddess

By El Mac

317 West McDowell Road

Although he was born in and now lives in Los Angeles, internationally renowned artist El Mac grew up in Phoenix. He’s painted several murals in the Valley, typically with artists who surround his figures with their characteristic line work. His recent Valley murals include La Medusa painted at Cobra Arcade and Desert Rose painted with Mando Rascon at Mesa Arts Center. But we’re still partial to his early works, including Southwest Goddess.

Louis Masai mural in a Roosevelt Row alleyway. Louis Masai/Lynn Trimble

The Art of Beeing

By Louis Masai

South of Roosevelt Street between Fifth and Sixth streets

British artist Louis Masai painted this mural as part of a global project working to prevent a sixth mass extinction of Earth’s species. It’s one of several murals at the site, where the newest pieces were painted by Ashley Macias, Nyla Lee, and Volar.

JB Snyder mural on the Dressing Room in Roosevelt Row. JB Snyder/Lynn Trimble

The Dressing Room 3.0

JB Snyder

220 East Roosevelt Street

JB Snyder's artwork, which graces the official map for Roosevelt Row, has become the new face of an ever-evolving arts district. It's a beautiful mix of order with chaos, infused with bright colors like lime green and canary yellow that convey a sense of vibrancy and forward movement. One of several Snyder murals in downtown Phoenix, this piece painted in 2016 is a popular background for camera-happy tourists and locals. Snyder calls the mural Dressing Room 3.0 because he's painted three different designs on the same east-facing wall, starting in 2010.

Detail of Brian Boner's west-facing mural on the monOrchid building. Brian Boner/Lynn Trimble

The Garden

By Brian Boner

214 East Roosevelt Street

Hundreds of birds appear to fly north in a mural painted on a west-facing exterior wall of the monOrchid building. The piece depicts a young boy standing atop a tower of words attributed to the late Mother Teresa, a Catholic missionary whose life work comprised helping impoverished people in India. The figure is based on a younger version of Boner's son, Jasper.

Look for Rebecca Green's mural while you're exploring art on Grand Avenue. Rebecca Green/Lynn Trimble

The Painted Desert

By Rebecca Green

1231 Grand Avenue

Michigan-born artist Rebecca Green lived and worked for a time in Phoenix, sharing studio space at The Lodge — where she first painted a storybook-theme mural depicting a young girl reading a book surrounded by animals. After Green moved to Denver, she returned to cover the first mural with a second one, which features animals from different habitats joined together in painting their desert surroundings.

Part of the Water Writes mural on the south-facing wall at Valley Youth Theatre. Lynn Trimble

Water Writes

By Averian Chee, Angel Diaz, Xochitl Enriquez, Jeff Slim, Kim Smith, Cyphers Center artists

525 North First Street

One of 10 murals created around the globe through the Estria Foundation and Black Mesa Water Coalition, this piece is designed to raise awareness about water-related issues in the Sonoran Desert. Located near Fillmore Street on Valley Youth Theatre's building, the mural is a collaboration between Averian Chee, Angel Diaz, Xochitl Enriquez, Jeff Slim, Kim Smith, and Cyphers Center for Urban Art creatives.

Amanda Adkins painted one of many murals at The Hive Art Gallery. Amanda Adkins/Lynn Trimble

Untitled

By Amanda Adkins (with Katie Beltran)

2216 North 16th Street

One of several murals painted on a west-facing wall at Westwind Studios on 16th Street south of Oak Street, this piece by Amanda Adkins conveys an exuberance it’s hard to capture in other sections along the traffic-laden work-to-home route. Like many of her fine-art pieces, it merges human form with natural elements. Look for another Adkins mural on a west-facing wall for the Black Theatre Troupe’s performing arts center, which she created with assistance from artist Jessica Kerlin.

Mural by Ashley Macias, Yai Cecream, and Volar painted in Roosevelt Row in 2017. Lynn Trimble

Untitled

By Ashley Macias, Yai Cecream, and Volar

1029 North First Street

For this piece at Sutra Studios, a trio of artists with several works in downtown Phoenix collaborated to infuse a long wall with their signature styles. The hybridized design includes abstract and geometric designs, as well as images popular in the artists’ individual bodies of work. The mural stands as a vibrant marker of the creativity happening in and around Roosevelt Row.

Detail of Caratoes mural for Paint PHX 2015. Caratoes/Lynn Trimble

Untitled

By Cara To

2501 North 16th Street

Belgian-born artist and illustrator Cara To (a.k.a. Caratoes), who lives and works in Hong Kong, painted a new mural with a vintage-doll-meets-surreal-mermaid motif on the west-facing wall of a building on 16th Street at Sheridan Street, where it stands with other works created as part of the 2015 Paint PHX mural event.

One of Cheyenne Randall's wheat-paste murals at Heard Museum. Cheyenne Randall/Lynn Trimble

Untitled

By Cheyenne Randall

2301 North Central Avenue

This Cheyenne River Sioux artist installed several wheat-paste murals around the Heard Museum campus in early 2018. They're part of a project meant to democratize art while exploring themes such as colonialism, celebrity culture, fetishizing the natural world, and identity. The museum murals depict celebrities such as Audrey Hepburn and Elvis Presley, as well as plants, animals, and indigenous people.

Lalo Cota's iconic car and skull imagery is part of a collaborative mural at Carly's Bistro. Lynn Trimble

Untitled

Lalo Cota Collaboration

128 East Roosevelt Street

Carly’s Bistro boasts several murals featuring work by renowned muralist Lalo Cota, including a collaboration that runs the full length of its north-facing wall. The mural came together primarily over the summer of 2016, and includes work by several artists including Cota, Colton Brock, Angel Diaz, Pablo Luna, and JB Snyder. It also incorporates a piece called Hey by Los Angeles artist MDMN.

Roy Sproule mural at Roosevelt and Second streets. Roy Sproul/Lynn Trimble

Untitled

By Ray Sproule

918 North Second Street

Love, peace, and music collide in Roy Sproul’s grayscale mural located on a west-facing wall at Revolver Records. The work depicts music-related technology, including giant headsets and a gramophone. Sproul’s other local work includes a large-scale scene with characters from various theatrical productions, which takes up the entire north-facing wall at the offices for Valley Youth Theatre.

Part of a Tato Caraveo and Graham Carew collaboration at Crescent Highland. Lynn Trimble

Untitled

Tato Caraveo and Graham Carew

16th Street and Highland Avenue

For this collaboration, Phoenix-based Caraveo worked with Graham Carew, an artist based in the United Kingdom who was working in North Carolina at the time. Their work together include a towering image of a woman painted in Caraveo’s trademark style with a touch of surrealism, as well as a wall filled with flowers, birds, and other natural elements.

Detail of Tyson Krank mural in Roosevelt Row. Tyson Krank/Lynn Trimble

Untitled

By Tyson Krank

Roosevelt and Fifth streets

Like many of Tyson Krank’s murals in downtown Phoenix, this piece features the profile of a woman’s face surrounded by botanical imagery. Located on the former Flowers building where other muralist have included El Mac and Tato Caraveo, it provided a beautiful frame for the giant map that guides visitors toward various locations in the Roosevelt Row arts district.

Jake Early mural located at Mill Avenue and 14th Street in Tempe. Jake Early/Lynn Trimble

Americans

By Jake Early

Mill Avenue and 14th Street, Tempe

He’s best known for printmaking, but Tempe artist Jake Early has painted his mural in his neighborhood. It includes portraits of several people who live in the area, and stands as a testament to the beauty of diversity. Keep an eye out for a new Early mural, which he'll paint later this year through Tempe Public Art.