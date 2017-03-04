Wyclef Jean Added to Viva PHX Lineup

EXPAND Courtesy of Wyclef Jean

Stateside Presents has announced that former Fugees member Wyclef Jean, a.k.a. the guy Young Thug wrote a song about, has joined the Viva PHX lineup.

Get ready for some brand new jams from the rapper, who released an EP called J'ouvert in February. The songs are intended as a teaser for an upcoming LP, The Carnival Vol. III.

Viva PHX is an enormous music festival featuring more than 100 artists playing at more than 20 venues on Saturday, March 11. Wyclef will play the Central Avenue Stage at Cityscape at 10:50 p.m. Find the schedule for this year's festival here.