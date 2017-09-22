Now Open: Original Gravity, a Craft Beer Bar in Central Phoenix

You know a drinkery is legit when the owners wonk out with a name like Original Gravity. Located at the corner of Highland Avenue and 12th Street, Original Gravity takes its title from the measurement brewers use to quantify the relative density of wort (starchy water that becomes beer through fermentation).
Boozing at a spot with a name like that, the bar is high. It's no place a thirsty person would go expecting a roster of light brews and the usual tired imports.
Since opening a few months ago, Original Gravity has delivered on the promise of its name.
Right now, its 20 rotating draft handles pull local suds from metro Phoenix (Papago, Grand Canyon) and down south (Tucson's Sentinel Peak and Borderlands; Tombstone Brewing company in, yep, Tombstone).
OG reaches beyond the Sonoran. Some current highlights are a saison from the esteemed Prairie Artisan Ales (Oklahoma) and a cherry-flavored gose from Victory (outside Philly), the latter an easy intro to the old German sour style and one of my favorite brews for hot-weather, end-of-summer sipping.
Look out, too, for Oktoberfest brews from overseas, including the endlessly drinkable classic Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest Marzen.
For a craft beer spot, the food menu is serious. Chow down on a sandwich of crab and scallops folded into a brioche bun with fennel slaw. OG also cooks burgers and steak frites, Bavarian pretzels and French fries with pork belly and cheese sauce. Brunch runs from 10 to 2 on Sunday.
OG boasts two patios, the front one canine-friendly. Bartenders mix cocktails pour three draft wines, more by the bottle. They also serve some two dozen cocktails from wine, beer, and sake. (A margarita is powered with Pinot Grigio, a Bloody Mary with sake.)
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Happy hour brings the prices of drafts and house wines down a buck and features $3 tacos and other food specials. For happy hour times, see below.
Oh, and the spot is hosting an Oktoberfest event tomorrow, so head on over to celebrate bier season.
Original Gravity; 4700 North 12th Street, #101; 602-583-7628
Hours: Monday to Thursday 4 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Happy Hour: Monday to Friday 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 3 to 6 p.m.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!