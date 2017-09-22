Now Open: Original Gravity, a Craft Beer Bar in Central Phoenix

Original Gravity, now open, will be pouring craft beers and mixing cocktails using wine, beer, and sake.

You know a drinkery is legit when the owners wonk out with a name like Original Gravity. Located at the corner of Highland Avenue and 12th Street, Original Gravity takes its title from the measurement brewers use to quantify the relative density of wort (starchy water that becomes beer through fermentation).

Boozing at a spot with a name like that, the bar is high. It's no place a thirsty person would go expecting a roster of light brews and the usual tired imports.

