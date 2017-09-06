Metro Phoenix Chefs React to the DACA Ruling

"From the fields to the kitchen, chances are the food you eat was touched by immigrant hands," says chef Silvana Salcido Esparza. Evie Carpenter

It’s no secret that undocumented immigrants power much of the food scene in America, and for many of the top chefs in Arizona, the ruling hits close to home.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced yesterday that the Trump administration will be axing DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, set up by Barack Obama in 2012, which protects some 800,000 undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as kids from deportation.

Immigrants must have a clean record to qualify for DACA, which allows them to, among other benefits, obtain work permits. Indeed, nine in 10 DACA immigrants are working taxpayers. Critics on both sides of the aisle have been spit-roasting Trump for this decision.