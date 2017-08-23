Chris Bianco To Open New Phoenix Restaurant in Roland's Market Building with Tacos Chiwas Owners

EXPAND Roland's Market Building/Facebook

Chris Bianco confirmed yesterday that he's in the earliest phases of a new restaurant project with Nadia Holguin and Armando Hernandez of Tacos Chiwas — to be located the old Roland’s Market building in downtown Phoenix. Bianco was tight-lipped about what the eatery, to be called "Roland’s," will be cooking, in part, he says, because he doesn’t really know yet.

David Loftus

“It’s going to be something that reflects our community and our own personal history,” he says. “We’re still in research mode. We’re looking forward to getting in the kitchen.”