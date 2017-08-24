menu

Taco Summer: Where West Phoenix Has Gone for Al Pastor for Over Three Decades

Taco Summer: Unexpectedly Great Braised Bison Tacos in Central Phoenix


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Taco Summer: Where West Phoenix Has Gone for Al Pastor for Over Three Decades

Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Felicia Campbell
Street tacos at Taqueria FundadorEXPAND
Street tacos at Taqueria Fundador
Patricia Escarcega
A A

7. Taqueria El Fundador

Taquería: Taqueria El Fundador, 3245 West Van Buren Street
Open Since: 1985 as El Nuevo Taquito, re-named Taqueria El Fundador in 2015
Style: Street Tacos
Signature Taco(s): Al pastor

Since the 1980s, El Nuevo Taquito's small storefront on West Van Buren Street has had the trompo turning, from which they have been slicing some of the finest al pastor taco meat in the city.

The tangy, pineapple-heavy al pastor remained the favorite order at the shop, even after it was re-branded with funky street art adorning the sides of the building, an updated dining room, and a new name, Taqueria El Fundador, a few years ago.

In addition to consistently great al pastor, the family-run operation also makes a respectably smoky, charred asada taco, luscious cabeza head meat tacos, carnitas, tongue, and a chicken taco that ranges from exquisitely spicy to run-of-the-mill. The corn tortillas used here are small and street-sized, but the fillings are generously piled on.

Beyond tacos, the horchata here is first rate, as are the homemade beans. The menudo is also excellent, and only available on the weekends.

The joint is cash only, and the best time to visit is on Tuesday night, when tacos are just a buck.

Our Taco Summer picks so far:
50. Taqueria Don Beto
49. Kiss Pollos Estilo Sinaloa
48. Tacos Tijuana
47. El Burrito Grande
46. El Horseshoe Restaurant
45. Tacos Sahuaro
44. El Pollo Correteado
43. Adrian's
42. La Fiesta
41. Taqueria Lucy
40. Tortas Ahogadas George
39. Taqueria El Chino
38. Joe's Tacos
37. Taqueria El Gallo de Lagos
36. Tacos Huicho
35. Puffy Taco Shack
34. Ni De Aqui Ne De Alla
33. Mr. Mesquite
32. Senor Ozzy's
31. Tacos Jalisco
30. Ta'Carbon
29. Taqueria Los Yaquis
28: Helio Basin Brewing
27: Sonora Taco Shop
26: Mercado Y Carniceria Cuernavaca
25. Restaurant Atoyac Estilo Oaxaca
24. Paquime Street Food
23. The Rez
22. Asadero Toro
21. La Frontera 1
20. Taquería Yaqui
19. Presidio Cocina Mexicana
18. Mucha Lucha Taco Shop
17. Casa Reynoso
16. Backyard Taco
15. Taquitos Jalisco
14: Waldo's Tacos
13: Moreno's Mexican Grill
12: Asadero Norte De Sonora
11: Taqueria La Hacienda #1
10. Gadzooks
9. Tacos Chava
8. Tacos Kissi

Felicia Campbell
Felicia Campbell is the food editor of Phoenix New Times. She has written about food, culture, and cars for digital and print publications all over the world and is the author of The Food of Oman: Recipes and Stories from the Gateway to Arabia (Andrews McMeel, 2015). Her husband learned quickly that she’d rather get a bag of avocados than a bouquet of roses.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >