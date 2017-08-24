Taco Summer: Where West Phoenix Has Gone for Al Pastor for Over Three Decades
|
Street tacos at Taqueria Fundador
Patricia Escarcega
7. Taqueria El Fundador
Taquería: Taqueria El Fundador, 3245 West Van Buren Street
Open Since: 1985 as El Nuevo Taquito, re-named Taqueria El Fundador in 2015
Style: Street Tacos
Signature Taco(s): Al pastor
Since the 1980s, El Nuevo Taquito's small storefront on West Van Buren Street has had the trompo turning, from which they have been slicing some of the finest al pastor taco meat in the city.
The tangy, pineapple-heavy al pastor remained the favorite order at the shop, even after it was re-branded with funky street art adorning the sides of the building, an updated dining room, and a new name, Taqueria El Fundador, a few years ago.
In addition to consistently great al pastor, the family-run operation also makes a respectably smoky, charred asada taco, luscious cabeza head meat tacos, carnitas, tongue, and a chicken taco that ranges from exquisitely spicy to run-of-the-mill. The corn tortillas used here are small and street-sized, but the fillings are generously piled on.
Beyond tacos, the horchata here is first rate, as are the homemade beans. The menudo is also excellent, and only available on the weekends.
The joint is cash only, and the best time to visit is on Tuesday night, when tacos are just a buck.
