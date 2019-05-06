10 Places to Find Funky, Fabulous Mother's Day Gifts in Greater Phoenix

Never fear if you're fretting about finding the perfect Mother's Day gift. You'll find plenty of creative options at local boutiques, where shelves are brimming with funky, fabulous finds — including several created by local artists. Here's a roundup of 10 great places to start, along with some of our favorite gift options at each one.
Bunky Boutique
1437 North First Street
Find a fun assortment of apparel, jewelry, and home goods at this small boutique, which often features items with an Arizona twist. Our favorites include wooden spoons by artist Alexandra Bowers, round crossbody purses, and Phoenix-themed T-shirts. Bunky Boutique hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Desert Crafted
2809 North Seventh Avenue
Check out desert-sourced gifts, including home and office decor, clothing, and accessories. Our favorites include broad-brim hats, patterned textiles, essential oils, and artwork by boutique owner Lara Plecas. Desert Crafted hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Frances
10 West Camelback Road
Head to Frances if you’re looking for jewelry, fashion accessories, or home and office decor. Our favorites include humorous knick-knacks, water bottles, mom-theme trophies, candles with pop culture-themed holders, and a pink flask case. Stinkweeds is located just next door, in case you're also shopping for vinyl for Mom. Frances hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Galeana 39
1736 East McDowell Road
You'll find candles, home and office decor, apparel and fashion accessories, and works by local artists. Our favorites include textile wall hangings, desert-inspired pillows, and scented candles. While you're there, check out neighboring businesses, including Palabras Bilingual Bookstore, and Mucho Más Art Studio. Galeana 39 hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
La Grande Orange
4410 North 40th Street
La Grande Orange Grocery features an eclectic assortment of food goods, wine, and gift items. Our favorites include pet-theme clothing and tarot cards, scented soaps, cookbooks, and plush unicorns and rainbows. La Grande Orange hours are 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
MADE Art Boutique
922 North Fifth Street
Explore original art, home and office decor, apparel, and jewelry created by Arizona artists. Our favorites include embroidered works by owner and artist Cindy Dach, Phoenix-themed clothing, whimsical birdhouses, and artist prints. MADE Art Boutique hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Phoenix General
5538 North Seventh Street
Check out a fun assortment of locally sourced jewelry, fashion, and home and office décor. Our favorites include clothing designed by the Fortoul Brothers, necklaces by artist Carrie Marill, and small woven handbags in cheerful spring colors. Phoenix General hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Practical Art
5070 North Central Avenue
Look for diverse offerings by more than 100 Arizona creatives, including home, office, and outdoor decor – as well as jewelry and original works of art. Our favorites include Street Gem flowers made with recycled materials, glass garden decorations, and small wooden furniture items. Head next door to For the People, where you'll find gifts with a design focus. Practical Art hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Southwest Gardener
300 West Camelback Road
Head to Southwest Gardener for garden-themed apparel, decor, books, and fun gardening tools. Our favorites include wind chimes, garden-inspired scarves, hummingbird feeders, and garden art. Stop in at Changing Hands Bookstore next door if you need to pick up books or journals. Southwest Gardener hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The Bosque at Pueblo
1002 East Pierce Street
Check out live plants, home and office decor, cactus-themed gifts, and gift wrap with plant-inspired designs. Our favorites include air plants, plant holders, Phoenix-themed decor, and large-scale houseplants. The Bosque at Pueblo hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
