10 Places to Find Funky, Fabulous Mother's Day Gifts in Greater Phoenix

Never fear if you're fretting about finding the perfect Mother's Day gift. You'll find plenty of creative options at local boutiques, where shelves are brimming with funky, fabulous finds — including several created by local artists. Here's a roundup of 10 great places to start, along with some of our favorite gift options at each one.

Bunky Boutique

1437 North First Street

Find a fun assortment of apparel, jewelry, and home goods at this small boutique, which often features items with an Arizona twist. Our favorites include wooden spoons by artist Alexandra Bowers, round crossbody purses, and Phoenix-themed T-shirts. Bunky Boutique hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

EXPAND A few of our favorites at Desert Crafted. Lynn Trimble

Desert Crafted

2809 North Seventh Avenue

Check out desert-sourced gifts, including home and office decor, clothing, and accessories. Our favorites include broad-brim hats, patterned textiles, essential oils, and artwork by boutique owner Lara Plecas. Desert Crafted hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

EXPAND A few of the mom-themed items available at Frances. Lynn Trimble

Frances

10 West Camelback Road

Head to Frances if you’re looking for jewelry, fashion accessories, or home and office decor. Our favorites include humorous knick-knacks, water bottles, mom-theme trophies, candles with pop culture-themed holders, and a pink flask case. Stinkweeds is located just next door, in case you're also shopping for vinyl for Mom. Frances hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

EXPAND Getting a peek inside Galeana 39. Lynn Trimble

Galeana 39

1736 East McDowell Road

You'll find candles, home and office decor, apparel and fashion accessories, and works by local artists. Our favorites include textile wall hangings, desert-inspired pillows, and scented candles. While you're there, check out neighboring businesses, including Palabras Bilingual Bookstore, and Mucho Más Art Studio. Galeana 39 hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

EXPAND We spotted these soaps at La Grande Orange. Lynn Trimble

La Grande Orange

4410 North 40th Street

La Grande Orange Grocery features an eclectic assortment of food goods, wine, and gift items. Our favorites include pet-theme clothing and tarot cards, scented soaps, cookbooks, and plush unicorns and rainbows. La Grande Orange hours are 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

EXPAND We spotted these birdhouses at MADE Art Boutique. Lynn Trimble

MADE Art Boutique

922 North Fifth Street

Explore original art, home and office decor, apparel, and jewelry created by Arizona artists. Our favorites include embroidered works by owner and artist Cindy Dach, Phoenix-themed clothing, whimsical birdhouses, and artist prints. MADE Art Boutique hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

EXPAND Checking out fresh fashion options at Phoenix General. Lynn Trimble

Phoenix General

5538 North Seventh Street

Check out a fun assortment of locally sourced jewelry, fashion, and home and office décor. Our favorites include clothing designed by the Fortoul Brothers, necklaces by artist Carrie Marill, and small woven handbags in cheerful spring colors. Phoenix General hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

EXPAND Pick up a wooden jewelry box at Practical Art. Lynn Trimble

Practical Art

5070 North Central Avenue

Look for diverse offerings by more than 100 Arizona creatives, including home, office, and outdoor decor – as well as jewelry and original works of art. Our favorites include Street Gem flowers made with recycled materials, glass garden decorations, and small wooden furniture items. Head next door to For the People, where you'll find gifts with a design focus. Practical Art hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

EXPAND Exploring wind chimes at Southwest Gardener. Lynn Trimble

Southwest Gardener

300 West Camelback Road

Head to Southwest Gardener for garden-themed apparel, decor, books, and fun gardening tools. Our favorites include wind chimes, garden-inspired scarves, hummingbird feeders, and garden art. Stop in at Changing Hands Bookstore next door if you need to pick up books or journals. Southwest Gardener hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

EXPAND Just a few of the plant offerings at The Bosque at Pueblo. Lynn Trimble

The Bosque at Pueblo

1002 East Pierce Street

Check out live plants, home and office decor, cactus-themed gifts, and gift wrap with plant-inspired designs. Our favorites include air plants, plant holders, Phoenix-themed decor, and large-scale houseplants. The Bosque at Pueblo hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.