The Fortoul Brothers Are Launching a New Clothing Line

The Fortoul Brothers took a break from painting to pop into Phoenix General recently.

The Fortoul Brothers are getting ready to release a new clothing line. The creative duo, comprising brothers Gabriel and Isaac Fortoul, plan to unveil the designs in early December. They’ll be available at Phoenix General, a boutique that's previously shown and sold the Fortoul Brothers’ work, as well as online.

The official launch will happen at Phoenix General on Saturday, December 1. Exact details will be announced as the release date gets closer.

The new Fortoul Brothers line will include about 15 or 16 separate pieces, such as dresses, men’s shirts, tops, T-shirts, and handkerchiefs. They’re still working to set the prices. They’re only making a total of 150 pieces this time around, created in Mexico City by artisans using eco-friendly materials. They’re in production now.