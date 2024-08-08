 ASU Gammage ‘Wicked’ flash presale starts Thursday | Phoenix New Times
‘Wicked’ at ASU Gammage four-day flash presale starts Thursday

The blockbuster musical is coming to Tempe in March 2025, but you can secure your tickets this week.
August 8, 2024
"Wicked" runs March 4 through 30 at ASU Gammage in Tempe.
The smash hit musical "Wicked" doesn't return to the Valley for another seven months, but if you want to get your tickets now, you're in luck.

ASU Gammage is holding a four-day flash presale Thursday through Sunday to allow fans to lock their seats in early.

The show runs March 4 through 30, 2025, and performances take place Tuesday through Sunday. Saturday and Sunday have both matinee and evening performances.

Tickets start at $39 to $49 for the upper balcony. The VIP orchestra section costs between $149 and $169 per seat.

The last time "Wicked" was at ASU Gammage was 2019. The 2003 musical is based on the novel of the same name by Gregory Maguire, which itself is a retelling of the classic story "The Wizard of Oz." "Wicked" tells the story of the early years of the Wicked Witch of the West. It won three Tony Awards and as of May, was the fourth-longest-running show in Broadway history, racking up more than 8,000 performances.
