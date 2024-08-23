Why Phoenix Theatre Company's 'Cabaret' is forever timely

The Phoenix Theatre Company’s Artistic Director Michael Barnard brings a fresh but faithful take to the classic Kander and Ebb musical “Cabaret” to the stage, now in its final week, through Sept. 1. The musical has long since been revered as a classic tale of friendship, endurance and the dangers of ignoring a changing political climate, something scarily apropos for modern times.
Barnard was out of town and couldn’t comment on the production, only to say in a press release, “'Cabaret' is a remarkable blend of haunting storytelling, comedic moments and breathtaking music. Amid the gravity of the story, the infusion of humor provides a delicate balance, offering moments of levity and connection. And, of course, the music ties everything together, delivering an emotional and unforgettable experience that will resonate deeply with our audience.”
However, Phoenix New Times did talk to the leads of “Cabaret”: Eddie Maldonado who plays The Emcee, and Alyssa Chiarello, who plays Sally Bowles. Although they both have a history with the show, they have very different stories.
“This is the first production of ‘Cabaret’ I have been a part of; however, I have seen multiple versions and I believe this production of ‘Cabaret’ is different from others for several reasons," Chiarello says via email. “One being because of the Latinx representation within the cast, particularly in the featured player roles (myself, Eddie Maldonado, Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda). Also, the depiction and portrayal of the Emcee, Sally and Cliff are a different take along with a different rendition and direction of the storytelling of the title song 'Cabaret.'”
Maldonado says this iconic story has followed him around since the end of his college days.
“My Senior production at ASU was ‘Cabaret' I was cast as the Emcee. I didn't know at the time how fond I was of the role. Fast forward a decade, I booked the role again in New York for The Argyle Theatre, this time rehearsing the iconic role in Manhattan surrounded by incredible talent. Unfortunately, Covid shut NY down the week after opening the show, thus closing our production.”
Both actors are Arizona natives; Chiarello is from Mesa and Maldonado hails from Phoenix. Chiarello says she feels she got a late start to stage musicals.
“I did not learn what Broadway was until my sophomore year of high school and I did not truly get into theater until I chose it for my major in college, which is when I fell completely in love with it,” she says.
Maldonado, on the other hand, was enamored with the medium from a young age.
“As a child, around 13 or so, I saw ‘Phantom of the Opera.' I was mesmerized. I joined a musical theater program offered over the summer at my grade school, and later joined Valley Youth Theatre for the hands-on training and experience.”
“Cabaret” is a musical that requires a hefty emotional range. Both Sally Bowles and The Emcee are characters who seem carefree and eccentric but are actually dark and mindful. It’s a period piece that takes place during the rise of the Nazi movement in Germany, a turning point in global history.
“It's forever timely,” says Maldonado. “Hope, dreams, love, can all be stripped away so quickly, oftentimes due to variables outside of our control. Understanding that all actions have consequences, that all evils are real, that choosing to be blissfully ignorant in the world can absolutely lead to one's own demise are all truths that remain relevant, especially in our communities today.”
Chiarello puts the blame squarely on the villains.
“I believe the story of Cabaret is still so important today because it serves as a reminder of the horrors that can happen when an unjust leader comes into power and then abuses that power to the severe detriment of the country and people,” she says.
“Cabaret” can be interpreted a number of ways, depending on which way the director wants to take it. Director Sam Mendes famously tacked on a gas chamber ending in his late '90s revival, a divisive but powerful change that ran for years in London and New York.
But what do Maldonado and Chiarello want their audiences to take away from their production?
“I would love for the audience to take away with them the importance of acceptance, tolerance, and respectful leadership,” says Chiarello. “Regardless of politics, race, culture, religion, et cetera, we are all a part of the same community by being a part of the human race, and that alone bonds us to each other. When we hurt others, we hurt ourselves,” she says.
Maldonado adds, “I hope to inspire our community to examine our perspectives, to better understand ourselves, each other and the world around us."
