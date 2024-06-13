Ticket lottery for ‘Hamilton’ at ASU Gammage in Tempe starts Friday

Tickets for the five-week run start around $49 for nosebleed seats, but once again, the "Hamilton" ticket lottery will give fans the chance to score up to two tickets for $10 each.
The lottery will first open at 10 a.m. Friday and will close at noon on June 20 for tickets to performances June 25 to 30. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances.
Here's how to get in on the action:
- Download the official app for "Hamilton," now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
- The lottery will open at 10 a.m. every Friday and will close for entry at noon the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances.
- Winner notifications will be sent between 1 and 4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).
- No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or participate.
- Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.
- Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.
- Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.
- Lottery tickets are void if resold.
- Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter.
- Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases.