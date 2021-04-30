Buy Local for Mother's Day From These Phoenix Shops and Artisans

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Shopping fever is upon us, now that most of our favorite stores have reopened. If you’re celebrating Mother’s Day, going local is a great way to find unique gifts while supporting the artisans in our midst. We’ve got 15 ideas to help you get started, and hope you find a few goodies for yourself while you’re out and about.

Mother’s Day Market Frida’s Garden

2800 North 16th Street



Frida’s Garden put together a creative shopping experience for Saturday, May 1, when you can explore works by local makers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market includes a continental breakfast, painting a personalized coffee mug, and a raffle for a $200 gift basket. Tickets start at $40.

EXPAND Expect a little of everything at the Mama's Makers Market. Local Trade Arizona

Mama’s Makers Market The Shops at Town & Country

2021 East Camelback Road

Local Trade AZ is holding a free market featuring art, beauty products, decor, furniture, jewelry, and more. It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 8. The market will include several local artists as well as live musical performances.

EXPAND Mother's Day Bunky Bundles start at $50. Bunky Boutique

Bunky Boutique 1001 North Central Avenue



Find a fun assortment of apparel, jewelry, and home goods at this popular boutique that often features items with an Arizona twist. Hours at the new flagship store in Roosevelt Row are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Desert Crafted 2809 North Seventh Avenue

Check out desert-sourced gifts, including home and office decor, clothing, and accessories. Our favorites include broad-brim hats, patterned textiles, essential oils, ceramics, and original artwork. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

EXPAND Mom-themed items we've spotted during past trips to Frances. Lynn Trimble

Frances 10 West Camelback Road

Head to Frances if you’re looking for jewelry, fashion accessories, or home and office decor. Standouts include cocktail fixings, mom-themed trophies, candles with pop culture themes, and hair accessories. Stinkweeds is located just next door, in case you're also shopping for vinyl for the mom in your life. Frances hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

EXPAND We spotted these soaps at La Grande Orange. Lynn Trimble

La Grande Orange 4410 North 40th Street

La Grande Orange Grocery features an eclectic assortment of food goods, wine, and gift items. Our favorites include pet-theme clothing and tarot cards, scented soaps, and cookbooks. They’re open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every other day. As a plus, you can refuel with food or drinks while you’re there.

Look for Cindy Dach embroidery at Made Art Boutique. Lynn Trimble

MADE Art Boutique 922 North Fifth Street

Explore original art, home and office decor, apparel, and jewelry created by Arizona artists. Our favorites include embroidered works by owner and artist Cindy Dach, Phoenix-themed clothing, artist prints, and jewelry. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

EXPAND The puzzle selection is always changing at Phoenix Art Museum. Lynn Trimble

Phoenix Art Museum 1625 North Central Avenue

The Museum Store is filled with decorative items, art-related books, puzzles, prints, and fashion accessories from jewelry to handbags. Standouts include Cosanti wind chimes, colorful scarves, cheerful kitchen wares, and tasteful office decor. Or check out their online Mother’s Day guide. Museum Store hours are Wednesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. First Friday hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

EXPAND Checking out Phoenix General in Roosevelt Row. Lynn Trimble

Phoenix General 214 East Roosevelt Street

Check out a fun assortment of locally sourced jewelry, fashion, and home and office decor, or ask the shop to put together a gift box for you. The store also has an uptown Phoenix location. Downtown hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

EXPAND Pick up beautiful wooden gifts at Practical Art. Lynn Trimble

Practical Art 5070 North Central Avenue



Look for diverse offerings by over 100 Arizona creatives, including home, office, and outdoor decor – as well as jewelry and original works of art. Head next door to For the People if you want to explore gifts with a design twist. Practical Art is currently doing shopping by appointment, and it’s easy to book a 30-minute time slot online. Curbside pickup hours are noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

EXPAND Happy shoppers exploring Pueblo on Grand Avenue. Lynn Trimble

Pueblo 1025 Grand Avenue

Check out live plants, home and office decor, cactus-themed gifts, and gift wrap with plant-inspired designs. Our favorites include air plants, plant holders, botanical-themed decor, and large-scale houseplants. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Shemer Art Center 5005 East Camelback Road

Head to Shemer Art Center in the Arcadia neighborhood if you’re shopping for someone who loves art. The gift shop is filled with small, affordable artworks ranging from jewelry to decorative ceramics made by both emerging and established artists. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

A little shopping time at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art. Scottsdale Arts

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art 7374 East Second Street

The Shop@SMoCA offers works by local artists, jewelry, books, feminist-themed gifts, and home and office accessories. Pop across the courtyard to explore The Store at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, which carries fun gifts for pet lovers, artist-made jewelry, gift books, and a great selection of scarves. The Shop is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.

The Hive 2222 North 16th Street

The Hive recently reopened and is finishing up several renovations that have given it a completely new look. The creative space is home to more than 10 small businesses, where you can find vintage fashion, handmade jewelry, and original works of art. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

EXPAND Checking out The Paper Place in Scottsdale. Lauren Cusimano

The Paper Place 4130 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale

The Paper Place is filled with charming gifts for pet lovers, travelers, home cooks, and more. It’s a fun place to find classy office décor, pens, decorative objects, handbags, and jewelry. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday.