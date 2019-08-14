Here's Your Guide to August Third Friday in Phoenix

There’s no need to race around during Third Friday this month. The list of fresh art shows is relatively small, which means you’ll have more time to talk with artists and linger over their work. Here’s a look at new art shows around downtown Phoenix, including four that should make your must-see list.
Must-See Exhibits
Icehouse Gallery
429 West Jackson Street
Explore works by dozens of artists at Icehouse Gallery, where Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Featured artists include Jim Covarubbias, Timothy Chapman, Jimmy Fike, Ivana Kat, Lynn Mascarelli, Rafael Navarro, and Cindy Schnackel.
Herberger Theater Center
222 East Monroe Street
See works by more than three dozen Arizona artists in a traveling exhibition titled “In This Together: Sixty Years of Daring to Create a More Perfect Arizona,” which was organized by the ACLU. Third Friday hours for the art gallery at Herberger Theater Center are 7 to 9 p.m.
Modified Arts
407 East Roosevelt Street
For his solo exhibition at Modified Arts, Paul Lorenz is showing work that reflects his interest in abstract painting, architecture, musical composition, and performance. See his Gestures for Trumpet & Graphite Stick performance between 7 and 8 p.m. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
First Studio
631 North First Avenue
See works by more than two dozen artists at First Studio, where the opening reception runs from 6 to 9 p.m. The exhibit includes sculpture, paintings, ceramics, photographs, and more. Participating artists include Sherry Congrove, David Knorr, Marcia Losch, Krystal Maldonado, and Jordan Alexander Thomas.
More Art Shows
Phoenix Center for the Arts
1202 North Third Street
The fall 2019 exhibit for the student art series at Phoenix Center for the Arts opens with a free reception in the visual arts building from 6 to 8 p.m. on Third Friday. Artist awards will be presented at 7 p.m.
Abe Zucca Gallery
1301 Grand Avenue
Abe Zucca continues his exploration of color, tone, and composition in a new series of large abstract paintings. Third Friday hours at Abe Zucca Gallery are 7 to 11 p.m. Zucca also has works on view at FilmBar in Roosevelt Row.
{9} The Gallery
1229 Grand Avenue
For her solo exhibition at {9} The Gallery, Melissa Burghardt is showing works that trace the trajectory from pain and loss to strength and self-awareness. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
