Here's Your Guide to August Third Friday in Phoenix

There’s no need to race around during Third Friday this month. The list of fresh art shows is relatively small, which means you’ll have more time to talk with artists and linger over their work. Here’s a look at new art shows around downtown Phoenix, including four that should make your must-see list.

Must-See Exhibits

“50 Artists, 150 Pieces”

Icehouse Gallery

429 West Jackson Street

Explore works by dozens of artists at Icehouse Gallery, where Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Featured artists include Jim Covarubbias, Timothy Chapman, Jimmy Fike, Ivana Kat, Lynn Mascarelli, Rafael Navarro, and Cindy Schnackel.

See Mary Vaneecke's work inside the Herberger Theater Center's art gallery. Mary Vaneecke

“In This Together”

Herberger Theater Center

222 East Monroe Street

See works by more than three dozen Arizona artists in a traveling exhibition titled “In This Together: Sixty Years of Daring to Create a More Perfect Arizona,” which was organized by the ACLU. Third Friday hours for the art gallery at Herberger Theater Center are 7 to 9 p.m.

“Squares and Gestures”

Modified Arts

407 East Roosevelt Street

For his solo exhibition at Modified Arts, Paul Lorenz is showing work that reflects his interest in abstract painting, architecture, musical composition, and performance. See his Gestures for Trumpet & Graphite Stick performance between 7 and 8 p.m. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

“Ice Ice Baby!”

First Studio

631 North First Avenue

See works by more than two dozen artists at First Studio, where the opening reception runs from 6 to 9 p.m. The exhibit includes sculpture, paintings, ceramics, photographs, and more. Participating artists include Sherry Congrove, David Knorr, Marcia Losch, Krystal Maldonado, and Jordan Alexander Thomas.

You'll find impressive student artwork at Phoenix Center for the Arts. Phoenix Center for the Arts

More Art Shows

“Student Art Series”

Phoenix Center for the Arts

1202 North Third Street

The fall 2019 exhibit for the student art series at Phoenix Center for the Arts opens with a free reception in the visual arts building from 6 to 8 p.m. on Third Friday. Artist awards will be presented at 7 p.m.

“An Other”

Abe Zucca Gallery

1301 Grand Avenue





Abe Zucca continues his exploration of color, tone, and composition in a new series of large abstract paintings. Third Friday hours at Abe Zucca Gallery are 7 to 11 p.m. Zucca also has works on view at FilmBar in Roosevelt Row.

“Evolving Love”

{9} The Gallery

1229 Grand Avenue

For her solo exhibition at {9} The Gallery, Melissa Burghardt is showing works that trace the trajectory from pain and loss to strength and self-awareness. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.