Here's Your Guide to June Third Friday in Phoenix

You can experience an eclectic lineup of fresh art shows this Friday, featuring works by emerging and established artists around Phoenix.

Several new shows are opening in Roosevelt Row, which means it might be a good place to start. Or hit the exhibits in the Central corridor first, because a couple of those venues close earlier than your other options.

Read on for details about must-see exhibits and other art shows worth exploring, plus a new chalk art festival happening along Grand Avenue.

EXPAND Explore works by Kristin Bauer at Shortcut Gallery. Kristin Bauer

Must-See Exhibits

“Shapeshifters”

Shortcut Gallery

5538 North Seventh Street

Kristin Bauer created a site-specific installation for Shortcut Gallery, combining elements from her commissioned artworks for the recent FORM festival. See how the artist imbues various media with visual and textual poetics during normal business hours for Phoenix General, which shares the gallery space with Framed Ewe. Friday hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Celebrating the Life of Chester Bennington”

The monOrchid

214 East Roosevelt Street

Phoenix musician and photographer Jim Louvau spent years taking pictures of Chester Bennington, the Linkin Park singer who died two years ago by suicide. A longtime friend of Bennington’s, Louvau is sharing those photographs through a new art exhibit at The monOrchid. The opening reception happens Friday from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $35 with part of the proceeds benefiting 320 Change Direction, a nonprofit focused on mental health.

EXPAND Checking out one of Abbey Messmer's works at Practical Art. Abbey Messmer/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Central Corridor

“Deep End Practice”

Practical Art

5070 North Central Avenue

Abbey Messmer had a great turnout for her artist reception earlier this month at Practical Art, where she’s showing several new water-inspired works coupling elements of landscape and figurative imagery. See her exhibit exploring the “metaphysical questions of reality, identity, and perception” during normal store hours on Friday, which are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Summer School Exhibit

Found:RE Phoenix

1100 North Central Avenue

Head to Found:RE Phoenix to recall the joy you felt making art as a child while supporting local youth who are expanding our shared creative landscape. The hotel is showing works by student artists, including several who’ll be on hand for the artist reception from 6 to 8 p.m. The gallery will be open until 10 p.m.

EXPAND See Cyd Peroni photographs at Eye Lounge. Cyd Peroni

Roosevelt Row

“Loving What Won’t Last”

Eye Lounge

419 East Roosevelt Street

For her first solo exhibition at Eye Lounge, Cyd Peroni is showing photographs that explore mono no aware, a concept prevalent in Japanese Shintoism that elevates the “joy and love within the sad realization of the transience of life.” Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

“A Fine Line”

Modified Arts

407 East Roosevelt Street

Modified Arts is showing works by six artists whose unique takes on line and composition hint at the significance of labor and craft while highlighting the importance of “artistic rigor and vision.” Participating artists are Isabella Castillo, Kathryn Hratko, Aimee Ollinger, Alexis Rainery, YuYu Shiratori, and R. Cole Tipton. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

Explore work by TJ Oxley at {9} The Gallery. TJ Oxley

Grand Avenue

“Vanishing Point”

{9} The Gallery

1229 Grand Avenue

Through both subject matter and technique, artist TJ Oxley elevates issues related to environmental destruction, habitat loss, and endangered species. See his works exploring “the essence of near-loss” at {9} The Gallery, where Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

Grand Ave Chalk Art Festival

Cha Cha’s Tea Lounge

1325 Grand Avenue

The inaugural Grand Ave Chalk Art Festival is happening from 7 to 10 p.m. on Grand Avenue, where some of the Valley’s best-known artists will be making chalk art between Ninth and 15th avenues. Expect live music, children’s activities, and plenty of traditional art as well. More than a dozen artists are participating, including Tato Caraveo, Angel Diaz, Janel Garza, Kyllan Maney, and Tara Sharpe. Start at Cha Cha's, then round out your evening with an after party at ThirdSpace.