Immersive Monet Is Coming to Scottsdale — Here's What We Know So Far

We have Immersive Van Gogh. We have Immersive Klimt. And soon, Immersive Monet & the Impressionists will debut in the Valley.
The show, which will feature the works of Claude Monet, Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas, Mary Cassatt, and others, will come to the Lighthouse ArtSpace in Old Town Scottsdale starting Friday, July 29.
“Claude Monet and his peers are inspirational figures in art history and natural choices for an immersive experience,” Corey Ross, producer of Immersive Monet & The Impressionists and founder of Lighthouse Immersive, said in a press release. “The spontaneity of Impressionism is expressed in movement and color. ... Projection mapping and immersive experiences are shaking up the art world much like Monet and his contemporaries did with their groundbreaking Impressionism. We are eager to bring their vibrant colors and magnificent beauty to many of our Lighthouse ArtSpace venues.”
To make room for Immersive Monet, Immersive Klimt will close on Sunday, June 19. Immersive Van Gogh will continue to run.
Tickets, which begin at $30, are on presale starting today, Tuesday, May 10. You can use the code EARLYBIRD for a 20 percent discount on VIP and premium tickets. Ticket sales open to the public on Thursday, May 12.
Immersive Monet will run July 29 through September 18 at Lighthouse ArtSpace, 4301 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. For tickets and info, visit the Immersive Monet website
.