Phoenix Connie Chung book event set for Sept. 21

Legendary reporter and news anchor Connie Chung's upcoming memoir debuts on Sept. 17, and to promote the book, Chung is going on a book tour.
Changing Hands Bookstore will host the author at an event at Mesa Arts Center at 3 p.m. on Sept. 21.
In "Connie: A Memoir," Chung delves into her storied career as the first Asian woman to break into an overwhelmingly white, male-dominated television news industry.
NYT best-selling nonfiction author Walter Isaacson said, "This delightful memoir is filled with Connie Chung’s trademark wit, sharp insights, and deep understanding of people. It’s a revealing account of what it’s like to be a woman breaking barriers in the world of TV news, filled with colorful tales of rivalry and triumph. But it also has a larger theme: how the line between serious reporting and tabloid journalism became blurred."
Cost to attend the event is $43, which includes a general admission seat and a pre-signed copy of the book. The event will include an audience Q&A, but no meet-and-greet or signing line.
