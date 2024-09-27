Your guide to Phoenix Fashion Week 2024

For fashion enthusiasts across Arizona, Phoenix Fashion Week is returning this weekend bringing over 20 designer runway shows to the stage of North Phoenix’s Chateau Luxe.
Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, attendees can see dozens of models showcasing various fall, winter and holiday collections from up-and-coming and established designers alike. The event also features trunk sales, statewide retail events, and workshops led by top fashion industry experts.
Both nights start with the red carpet and experimental-style villa, where attendees can shop for the latest products by featured designers. VIP guests can enjoy the front row seats and the VIP Champagne Lounge, which will offer hors d'oeuvres cooked by private Scottsdale chef William Turner and VIP swag bags.
Seating begins at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts promptly at 8 p.m., where attendees are expected to be seated. The show will be hosted by Oscar De Las Salas, an award-winning architectural designer and ASU professor, and intermissions throughout the night will feature sounds from DJ Q, a UK-based house DJ. After parties begin each night at 10 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.
While each night of Phoenix Fashion Week offers an exciting, vibrant experience, there are still unique features guests can expect Friday and Saturday. Here is a detailed guide of what attendees can expect each night at Phoenix Fashion Week:
Friday, Sept. 27
The first night of PFW emphasizes local, rising talent in Arizona and focuses on sustainability, community and fashion with a cause, including the return of Fashionably Pink, PFW’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness and charity fashion show, a sustainable “Little Black Dress” challenge, with the show culminating in a community fashion show featuring 10 new or emerging Arizona-based brands.
Fashionably Pink celebrates survivors, or “sur-thrivers,” of breast cancer, featuring a runway of high-profile names and cancer survivors donning vibrant pink designs. Notable faces on the runway include Sophie Cunningham, 12News' Krystle Henderson and players from the Phoenix Mercury and ASU Women’s Basketball. All proceeds from the show will be donated to cancer organization Check for a Lump AZ.
Friday will also feature PFW’s annual Little Black Dress Challenge, which focuses on promoting sustainable fashion creation through thrifting and upcycling. The top three designs will be showcased on the runway and the winner will take home $150.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Known as “Luxury Night,” the second night of PFW focuses on appreciating luxury and couture in the fashion world and celebrating the works and accomplishments of established designers, as well as the up-and-coming designers from PFW’s emerging designer bootcamp.
Night two of PFW is also awards night, with "Designer of the Year" and "The Top 40 Model of the Year" awards being presented. Established designers are nominated from across the country to receive the award, while the Top 40 Model of The Year Awards brings 40 models across the world to compete for the two top spots — male and female — for a signed contract with a top modeling agency.