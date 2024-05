Fish for free anywhere in Arizona for one day only this weekend

Avondale

Chandler

Gilbert

Glendale

Maricopa

Mesa

Peoria

Phoenix

Queen Creek

Scottsdale

Surprise

Tempe

When it comes to outdoor activities, Phoenix is more known for hiking and spring training games than fishing.But in fact, there are a number of fishing spots around the Valley, and on Saturday, anyone can grab a pole and participate for free. Arizona’s Free Fishing Day is part of National Fishing and Boating Week, and on that day, a fishing license is not required to fish any public waters in Arizona.“Whether you’re a seasoned angler who wants to introduce a newcomer to the sport, or someone who’s always been interested but never took that next step, this is the perfect time to get outdoors and experience what fishing in Arizona is all about,” Julie Carter, aquatic wildlife branch chief of the Arizona Game and Fish Department , said in a press release.Bag limits and other fishing regulations still apply and must be observed on Free Fishing Day. Children under 10 can fish for free all year long in Arizona, so this one-day fishing license exemption means that older kids and parents get a free pass for the day, as well. Regular price for an Arizona fishing license is $37 per year.Here's a list of where you can fish in metro Phoenix:Festival Fields Pond, 101 E. Lower Buckeye Road, AvondaleFriendship Park, 12325 W. McDowell Road, AvondaleDesert Breeze Park, 660 N. Desert Breeze Blvd. E., ChandlerVeterans Oasis Park, 4050 E. Chandler Heights Road, ChandlerDiscovery Park, 2214 E. Pecos Road, GilbertFreestone Park, 1045 E. Juniper Ave., GilbertGilbert Regional Park Pond, 3005 E. Queen Creek Road, GilbertMcQueen Park, 510 N. Horne St., GilbertRiparian Preserve at Water Ranch, 2757 E. Guadalupe Road, GilbertBonsall Park, 5840 W. Bethany Home Road, GlendaleCopper Sky Regional Park, 44345 W. Bowlin Road, MaricopaPacana Park, 19000 N. Porter Road, MaricopaGreenfield, 4105 E. Diamond Ave., MesaRed Mountain, 7745 E. Brown Ave., MesaRiverview Park, 2100 W. Rio Salado Parkway, MesaPaloma Park, 29799 N Lake Pleasant Pkwy, PeoriaPioneer Park, 8755 N 83rd Ave, PeoriaRio Vista Pond, 8866 W Thunderbird Rd., PeoriaCesar Chavez Park, 7858 S 35th AvenueCortez Park, 3434 W Dunlap AveDesert West Park, 6602 W Encanto BlvdEncanto Park, 2605 N 15th AvePapago Ponds, 625 N. Galvin ParkwayRoadrunner Park, 3502 E. Cactus RoadSteele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School RoadMansel Carter Oasis Lake, 19535 E. Appleby Road, Queen CreekChaparral, 5401 N. Hayden Road, ScottsdaleEldorado, 2311 N. Miller Road, ScottsdaleSurprise Park, 16089 N. Bullard Ave., SurpriseEvelyn Hallman Pond, College Avenue and McKellips Road, TempeKiwanis Park, 6111 S. All America Way, TempeTempe Town Lake, 80 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe