Fish for free anywhere in Arizona for one day only this weekend

But in fact, there are a number of fishing spots around the Valley, and on Saturday, anyone can grab a pole and participate for free.
Arizona’s Free Fishing Day is part of National Fishing and Boating Week, and on that day, a fishing license is not required to fish any public waters in Arizona.
“Whether you’re a seasoned angler who wants to introduce a newcomer to the sport, or someone who’s always been interested but never took that next step, this is the perfect time to get outdoors and experience what fishing in Arizona is all about,” Julie Carter, aquatic wildlife branch chief of the Arizona Game and Fish Department, said in a press release.
Bag limits and other fishing regulations still apply and must be observed on Free Fishing Day. Children under 10 can fish for free all year long in Arizona, so this one-day fishing license exemption means that older kids and parents get a free pass for the day, as well. Regular price for an Arizona fishing license is $37 per year.
Here's a list of where you can fish in metro Phoenix:
AvondaleFestival Fields Pond, 101 E. Lower Buckeye Road, Avondale
Friendship Park, 12325 W. McDowell Road, Avondale
ChandlerDesert Breeze Park, 660 N. Desert Breeze Blvd. E., Chandler
Veterans Oasis Park, 4050 E. Chandler Heights Road, Chandler
GilbertDiscovery Park, 2214 E. Pecos Road, Gilbert
Freestone Park, 1045 E. Juniper Ave., Gilbert
Gilbert Regional Park Pond, 3005 E. Queen Creek Road, Gilbert
McQueen Park, 510 N. Horne St., Gilbert
Riparian Preserve at Water Ranch, 2757 E. Guadalupe Road, Gilbert
GlendaleBonsall Park, 5840 W. Bethany Home Road, Glendale
MaricopaCopper Sky Regional Park, 44345 W. Bowlin Road, Maricopa
Pacana Park, 19000 N. Porter Road, Maricopa
MesaGreenfield, 4105 E. Diamond Ave., Mesa
Red Mountain, 7745 E. Brown Ave., Mesa
Riverview Park, 2100 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa
PeoriaPaloma Park, 29799 N Lake Pleasant Pkwy, Peoria
Pioneer Park, 8755 N 83rd Ave, Peoria
Rio Vista Pond, 8866 W Thunderbird Rd., Peoria
PhoenixCesar Chavez Park, 7858 S 35th Avenue
Cortez Park, 3434 W Dunlap Ave
Desert West Park, 6602 W Encanto Blvd
Encanto Park, 2605 N 15th Ave
Papago Ponds, 625 N. Galvin Parkway
Roadrunner Park, 3502 E. Cactus Road
Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road
Queen CreekMansel Carter Oasis Lake, 19535 E. Appleby Road, Queen Creek
ScottsdaleChaparral, 5401 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale
Eldorado, 2311 N. Miller Road, Scottsdale
SurpriseSurprise Park, 16089 N. Bullard Ave., Surprise
TempeEvelyn Hallman Pond, College Avenue and McKellips Road, Tempe
Kiwanis Park, 6111 S. All America Way, Tempe
Tempe Town Lake, 80 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe