A Phoenix Gift Guide for the Plant Nerd in Your Life

You’re in luck if you’re shopping for a plant lover this year, because we’ve found a fun assortment of plant-related gifts at local shops around Phoenix. Some have business hours, but others are focusing on phone and online orders due to COVID-19. Give them a little love, and don’t forget to find a little something for yourself while you’re making it happen.

We spotted these colorful pots at Berridge Nurseries.

Berridge Nurseries

Head to Berridge Nurseries if you’re shopping for a gardener who loves practical gifts like gardening tools and watering wands. Take time to explore their other offerings, including colorful garden statuary in assorted designs and garden-themed objects that make perfect home or office décor.

We love these post earrings from Bunky Boutique.

Bunky Boutique

Bunky Boutique is filled with cactus-inspired home decor, casual wear, and accessories. They’ve got charming tea towels with Joshua Tree and other designs, Iron Root wooden spoons by artist Alexandra Bowers, ceramic ring dishes with rustic cactus designs, and a fabulous cactus art print that reads “You Are Loved.”

Checking out plant books at Changing Hands Bookstore in Phoenix.

Changing Hands Bookstore

Head to the back of Changing Hands Bookstore in Phoenix (near the arts and music section) to find the shelf with gardening-themed books. We spotted several additional plant-related gift items there recently, including a kitchen apron, puzzles, puppets, and small desk or home accessories. You can also find plant-themed goodies at their Tempe location.

Exploring the garden shop at Desert Botanical Garden.

Desert Botanical Garden

The garden shop at Desert Botanical Garden is brimming with plants and plant-related gift items, including books, clothing, jewelry, ornaments, prints, home decor, water bottles, artworks, and more. It's a fun place to shop for children and adults, and carries items in a wide range of prices.

We spotted art by Andy Brown at For The People.

For The People

Stroll straight to the back of For The People to find stunning plant-inspired artworks by Andy Brown, whose murals with concentric lines are prevalent around downtown Phoenix. Look closely as you wander the rest of the store and you’ll find cactus-design pillows and socks. The shop also carries several planters with modern flair.

Frances Boutique has several affordable gifts with cactus or floral motifs. Frances Boutique

Frances

Frances always carries a charming assortment of plant-themed gifts, including some with a whimsical vibe. We've spotted cactus-inspired earrings, desk accessories, and home decor during shopping trips to Frances. They've also got several fabulous choices online, from tea towels to stickers.

Look for Cindy Dach embroidery at Made Art Boutique.

MADE Art Boutique

Turn to MADE Art Boutique if you’re looking for plant-inspired artworks and crafts. Our favorites include wooden cactuses that make cute wall décor, plus embroidered botanical designs by artist Cindy Dach. The shop also carries a wide assortment of artist prints with cactus, floral, and plant imagery.

We love this elephant planter from the Phoenix Art Museum store.

Phoenix Art Museum

We found an adorable green lemon juicer shaped like a watering can on the Phoenix Art Museum website, but they’ve got several gifts inside the museum store as well — including collapsible vases featuring prints of famous artworks, which are perfect for giving flowers when you can’t pop for a pricey vase. Our other favorites include puzzles with floral designs and a white elephant-shaped planter.

Find the Peabo Pots at Practical Art.

Practical Art

Practical Art is doing customer appointments, and always has a wide selection of artisan-made items available online. During a recent trip, we found concrete baby zombie planters, bee houses for garden spaces, and ceramic cups with floral designs. They’ve got a great selection of plant-inspired prints by local artists, and a map of Phoenix cactus drawn by Jen Urso.

We love these soft plant holders at Pueblo on Grand Avenue.

Pueblo

The Pueblo plant shop opened recently in a cavernous space along Grand Avenue, where you can stroll through indoor and outdoor displays with eclectic plants including ferns, cactus, air plants, and more. Our favorite finds include botanical-themed posters, soft hanging planters, and packs of houseplant care cards.

We found this beaded plant hanger kit on the Sunshine Craft Co website. Sunshine Craft Co

Sunshine Craft Co

Sunshine Craft Co is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 precautions, but the store has a fun selection of plant-inspired crafts on its website, including kits for making macrame plants holders, embroidered plant designs, small felted cactus, and hand-colored plant design postcards.