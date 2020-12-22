A Phoenix Gift Guide for the Plant Nerd in Your Life

You’re in luck if you’re shopping for a plant lover this year, because we’ve found a fun assortment of plant-related gifts at local shops around Phoenix. Some have business hours, but others are focusing on phone and online orders due to COVID-19. Give them a little love, and don’t forget to find a little something for yourself while you’re making it happen.
Berridge Nurseries
Head to Berridge Nurseries if you’re shopping for a gardener who loves practical gifts like gardening tools and watering wands. Take time to explore their other offerings, including colorful garden statuary in assorted designs and garden-themed objects that make perfect home or office décor.
Bunky Boutique
Bunky Boutique is filled with cactus-inspired home decor, casual wear, and accessories. They’ve got charming tea towels with Joshua Tree and other designs, Iron Root wooden spoons by artist Alexandra Bowers, ceramic ring dishes with rustic cactus designs, and a fabulous cactus art print that reads “You Are Loved.”
Changing Hands Bookstore
Head to the back of Changing Hands Bookstore in Phoenix (near the arts and music section) to find the shelf with gardening-themed books. We spotted several additional plant-related gift items there recently, including a kitchen apron, puzzles, puppets, and small desk or home accessories. You can also find plant-themed goodies at their Tempe location.
Desert Botanical Garden
The garden shop at Desert Botanical Garden is brimming with plants and plant-related gift items, including books, clothing, jewelry, ornaments, prints, home decor, water bottles, artworks, and more. It's a fun place to shop for children and adults, and carries items in a wide range of prices.
For The People
Stroll straight to the back of For The People to find stunning plant-inspired artworks by Andy Brown, whose murals with concentric lines are prevalent around downtown Phoenix. Look closely as you wander the rest of the store and you’ll find cactus-design pillows and socks. The shop also carries several planters with modern flair.
Frances
Frances always carries a charming assortment of plant-themed gifts, including some with a whimsical vibe. We've spotted cactus-inspired earrings, desk accessories, and home decor during shopping trips to Frances. They've also got several fabulous choices online, from tea towels to stickers.
MADE Art Boutique
Turn to MADE Art Boutique if you’re looking for plant-inspired artworks and crafts. Our favorites include wooden cactuses that make cute wall décor, plus embroidered botanical designs by artist Cindy Dach. The shop also carries a wide assortment of artist prints with cactus, floral, and plant imagery.
Phoenix Art Museum
We found an adorable green lemon juicer shaped like a watering can on the Phoenix Art Museum website, but they’ve got several gifts inside the museum store as well — including collapsible vases featuring prints of famous artworks, which are perfect for giving flowers when you can’t pop for a pricey vase. Our other favorites include puzzles with floral designs and a white elephant-shaped planter.
Practical Art
Practical Art is doing customer appointments, and always has a wide selection of artisan-made items available online. During a recent trip, we found concrete baby zombie planters, bee houses for garden spaces, and ceramic cups with floral designs. They’ve got a great selection of plant-inspired prints by local artists, and a map of Phoenix cactus drawn by Jen Urso.
Pueblo
The Pueblo plant shop opened recently in a cavernous space along Grand Avenue, where you can stroll through indoor and outdoor displays with eclectic plants including ferns, cactus, air plants, and more. Our favorite finds include botanical-themed posters, soft hanging planters, and packs of houseplant care cards.
Sunshine Craft Co
Sunshine Craft Co is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 precautions, but the store has a fun selection of plant-inspired crafts on its website, including kits for making macrame plants holders, embroidered plant designs, small felted cactus, and hand-colored plant design postcards.
