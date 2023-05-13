Phoenix residents could earn $1,000 as part of Lovehoney's Orgasm Advisory Board

You know what's great? Orgasms. What's better than an orgasm? Getting paid to have them.
This weekend, sex toy company Lovehoney
is hosting two events in metro Phoenix looking for individuals to join their Orgasm Advisory Board, "an exclusive consumer testing and advisory panel," according to a press release.
If you're chosen for the board, you'll get $1,000, plus a "pleasure package" of sex toys each month worth up to $250, and "the opportunity to be part of the creative process and product design by providing real feedback during focus groups, and bragging rights as a professional sex toy tester and employee of the world’s largest sexual wellness company," according to Lovehoney. Also, if you're shy, be assured that you aren't required to post about your participation on social media.
The company is specifically looking for board members from a wide range of sexual orientations, gender identities and sexual experience levels, says Sarah Tomchesson, Lovehoney's resident sexual wellness adviser.
"One of the core elements of our mission is we believe everyone deserves a happy, fun and fulfilling sex life. And something that I think sets Lovehoney apart is our expansive product offerings so that we really can appeal to any experience level, anatomy and all kinds of all couples and relationship statuses. So we really need a diverse group of voices and perspectives in order to achieve our mission."
The metro Phoenix events will be held 1 to 5 p.m. at two locations around town. At each event, attendees can sign up to be on the board and get free products (while supplies last). The two locations are:
Saturday, May 13, Old Town Scottsdale: corner of Fifth Avenue and Marshall Way, near the bronze horse fountain.
Sunday, May 14, Downtown Phoenix: 20 West Adams Street, in front of the One Renaissance LLC building
Phoenix is one of 16 cities on Lovehoney's tour, which Tomchesson says is intended in part to educate the public about the benefits of using toys in sexual activity. (And if you can't attend this weekend's events, you can still apply for the board here
.)
"The fact is that our built-in tools get tired, they cramp up, they don’t always respond how we expect them to," she says. "So, toys can really help us not only to expand our horizons, sexually, but to reach all the spots we want to hit, to achieve consistent or intense sensations, and they just generally make it a lot easier to have orgasmic pleasure experiences. So in my opinion, if everyone invested in tools to enhance their pleasure, we’d all be having much more satisfying sex."