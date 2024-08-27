Por Promotions brought lucha libre action to Bull Shooters in Phoenix

click to enlarge The lucha libre matches presented by Por Promotions occurred at an event venue inside Bull Shooters. Benjamin Leatherman

A masked lucha libre uses a ratchet as a noisemaker while watching matches during Por Promotions' event on Sunday.

Lucha Del Barrio (top left) prepares to dive onto "Raging Bull" Rick Maverick (right) during their match.

"Raging Bull" Rick Maverick (center left) punished Lucha Del Barrio (center right) during their match.

A referee carries masked wrestler Lucha Del Barrio after he was defeated by "Raging Bull" Rick Maverick.

Principe Flama, a "technico" (or heroic wrestler), heads to the ring.

Masked luchador Mini Halcón interacts with a fan at ringside.

This lucha libre fan wore a purple mask and was very vocal during the matches.

Masked luchadores Aguila Aguirre (left), Mini Halcón (center) and Principe Flama (right) teamed up for a trios match.

El Pakal is a "rudo" (or villainous wrestler) and a well-known veteran of Arizona's lucha libre scene.

Principe Flama (center standing) teamed with Mini Halcón and Aguila Aguirre in an action-packed trios match against Kratos Kancer (center seated) El Pakal (far left) and Gino Rivera (left).

Cheko (right) provides ring announcements and commentary during Por Promotions' matches.

Gino Rivera (center right) puts the hurt on Aguila Aguirre (center) while Kratos Kancer (center left) watches on.

Gino Rivera (center standing) attempts to powerbomb Mini Halcón during their trios match.

Principe Flama greets a fan at ringside after his match.

After their match, Kratos Kancer (right) and Gino Rivera (center) sign fans' posters.

Mini Halcón with some of his fans.

El Pakal might be a "rudo," but he'll always pose for a photo with a fan.

Da-Goosh styles and profiles his way to the ring for the

Fans taunt the wrestlers during the latest Por Promotions event at Bull Shooters in Phoenix.

S.O.S. (center standing) brings the pain during the 15-wrestler battle royal.

The 15-wrestler battle royal match was all action.

The War Beast (center) stands on the back of his opponent.

El Mero Mero (center left) walked to the ring along with his identically dressed son.

The War Beast (right) is a fearsome-looking wrestler.

The action was colorful and chaotic inside Bull Shooters on Sunday as the professional wrestlers of Por Promotions served up an evening of lucha libre fun. The local wrestling promoter, operating in Arizona since 2011, presented four matches filled with high-flying heroics and intense rivalries during its monthly event at the Phoenix pool hall.Masked luchadores like El Pakal, Kratos Kancer and Aguila Aguirre clashed in the ring during the event, while local wrestlers like Jay Garland, Anthony Alpha and The War Beast brought their own flair to the event. Over 100 fans attended, many wearing masks as they cheered for the tecnicos (or heroic wrestlers), booed the rudos (or villains) and celebrated the vibrant culture of lucha libre, a Mexican-born style of professional wrestling.The main event of the night showcased lucha libre star Chucky teaming with Luchador Sopresa and Arizona wrestling legend Navajo Warrior in a trios match against Krazzy Kaoz, Psycho, and Diablo, while the undercard included a 15-wrestler battle royal.Here’s a look at some of the action-packed fun provided by the wrestlers — masked or otherwise — of Por Promotions on Sunday at Bull Shooters.