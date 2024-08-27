 Photos: Phoenix lucha libre with Por Promotions at Bull Shooters | Phoenix New Times
Por Promotions brought lucha libre action to Bull Shooters in Phoenix

Check out all the epic matches and high-flying fun.
August 27, 2024
Many fans wore lucha libre masks during Por Promotions' event on Sunday at Bull Shooters. Benjamin Leatherman
The action was colorful and chaotic inside Bull Shooters on Sunday as the professional wrestlers of Por Promotions served up an evening of lucha libre fun. The local wrestling promoter, operating in Arizona since 2011, presented four matches filled with high-flying heroics and intense rivalries during its monthly event at the Phoenix pool hall.

Masked luchadores like El Pakal, Kratos Kancer and Aguila Aguirre clashed in the ring during the event, while local wrestlers like Jay Garland, Anthony Alpha and The War Beast brought their own flair to the event. Over 100 fans attended, many wearing masks as they cheered for the tecnicos (or heroic wrestlers), booed the rudos (or villains) and celebrated the vibrant culture of lucha libre, a Mexican-born style of professional wrestling.

The main event of the night showcased lucha libre star Chucky teaming with Luchador Sopresa and Arizona wrestling legend Navajo Warrior in a trios match against Krazzy Kaoz, Psycho, and Diablo, while the undercard included a 15-wrestler battle royal.

Here’s a look at some of the action-packed fun provided by the wrestlers — masked or otherwise — of Por Promotions on Sunday at Bull Shooters.
click to enlarge A crowd watching a pro wrestling match.
The lucha libre matches presented by Por Promotions occurred at an event venue inside Bull Shooters.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A masked wrestling fan sits at ringside.
A masked lucha libre uses a ratchet as a noisemaker while watching matches during Por Promotions' event on Sunday.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A pro wrestling match between two wrestlers.
Lucha Del Barrio (top left) prepares to dive onto "Raging Bull" Rick Maverick (right) during their match.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A pro wrestling match between two wrestlers.
"Raging Bull" Rick Maverick (center left) punished Lucha Del Barrio (center right) during their match.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A referee carrying a professional wrestler in his arms.
A referee carries masked wrestler Lucha Del Barrio after he was defeated by "Raging Bull" Rick Maverick.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A masked professional wrestler.
Principe Flama, a "technico" (or heroic wrestler), heads to the ring.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A masked professional wrestler hugs a fan.
Masked luchador Mini Halcón interacts with a fan at ringside.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A child in a purple wrestling mask.
This lucha libre fan wore a purple mask and was very vocal during the matches.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge Three masked wrestlers pose in a wrestling ring.
Masked luchadores Aguila Aguirre (left), Mini Halcón (center) and Principe Flama (right) teamed up for a trios match.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A masked wrestler stands on the turnbuckle of a wrestling ring.
El Pakal is a "rudo" (or villainous wrestler) and a well-known veteran of Arizona's lucha libre scene.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A tag-team wrestling match.
Principe Flama (center standing) teamed with Mini Halcón and Aguila Aguirre in an action-packed trios match against Kratos Kancer (center seated) El Pakal (far left) and Gino Rivera (left).
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A Latino man stands at a table and talks into a microphone.
Cheko (right) provides ring announcements and commentary during Por Promotions' matches.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge Multiple professional wrestlers battle in a ring.
Gino Rivera (center right) puts the hurt on Aguila Aguirre (center) while Kratos Kancer (center left) watches on.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge Professional wrestlers grapple in a ring.
Gino Rivera (center standing) attempts to powerbomb Mini Halcón during their trios match.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge A masked wrestler shakes a fan's hand.
Principe Flama greets a fan at ringside after his match.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge Professional wrestlers sign fans' posters at ringside.
After their match, Kratos Kancer (right) and Gino Rivera (center) sign fans' posters.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge Wrestling fans pose for a photo with a masked wrestler.
Mini Halcón with some of his fans.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
El Pakal might be a "rudo," but he'll always pose for a photo with a fan.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Da-Goosh styles and profiles his way to the ring for the
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Fans taunt the wrestlers during the latest Por Promotions event at Bull Shooters in Phoenix.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
S.O.S. (center standing) brings the pain during the 15-wrestler battle royal.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge Multiple professional wrestlers battle in a ring.
The 15-wrestler battle royal match was all action.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
The War Beast (center) stands on the back of his opponent.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
El Mero Mero (center left) walked to the ring along with his identically dressed son.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
The War Beast (right) is a fearsome-looking wrestler.
Benjamin Leatherman
