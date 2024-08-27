Por Promotions brought lucha libre action to Bull Shooters in Phoenix

The action was colorful and chaotic inside Bull Shooters on Sunday as the professional wrestlers of Por Promotions served up an evening of lucha libre fun. The local wrestling promoter, operating in Arizona since 2011, presented four matches filled with high-flying heroics and intense rivalries during its monthly event at the Phoenix pool hall.
Masked luchadores like El Pakal, Kratos Kancer and Aguila Aguirre clashed in the ring during the event, while local wrestlers like Jay Garland, Anthony Alpha and The War Beast brought their own flair to the event. Over 100 fans attended, many wearing masks as they cheered for the tecnicos (or heroic wrestlers), booed the rudos (or villains) and celebrated the vibrant culture of lucha libre, a Mexican-born style of professional wrestling.
The main event of the night showcased lucha libre star Chucky teaming with Luchador Sopresa and Arizona wrestling legend Navajo Warrior in a trios match against Krazzy Kaoz, Psycho, and Diablo, while the undercard included a 15-wrestler battle royal.
Here’s a look at some of the action-packed fun provided by the wrestlers — masked or otherwise — of Por Promotions on Sunday at Bull Shooters.