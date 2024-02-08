Rain prompts WM Phoenix Open to suspend first round

Thursday afternoon, during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament, play was stopped due to weather.
"Play was suspended at 12:32 p.m. local time during the first round at the WM Phoenix Open due to heavy rain hitting the Scottsdale, Arizona, area," according to a notice on the PGA Tour website. "Flooding occurred across the course leaving conditions unplayable."
As of 2:20 p.m., the course is still unplayable. Tour officials will make another update soon.
It's the latest setback for the event, but not the first: The Pro-Am tournament was stopped and canceled yesterday due to hail and rain.
The current weather conditions for North Scottsdale stand at 45 degrees and rainy.
The tournament runs through Sunday, but rain is currently in the forecast for Saturday. Currently, there is no statement from tour officials about how the ongoing weather situation will affect the tournament.
Despite the inclement weather, the Coors Light Birds Nest concerts are still on; tonight's featured artist is country star Dierks Bentley, along with Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick. (Click here for our complete guide to the Coors Light Birds Nest concert series.)