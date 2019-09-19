Here's Your Guide to September Third Friday in Phoenix

For those who mourned the murder of two artists in Roosevelt Row last fall, Third Friday will be the first opportunity to see a solo exhibition featuring a significant body of work created by slain artist David Bessent.
But this month’s lineup also includes an eclectic mix of offerings — from a show that pairs chocolate with art to an exhibit that explores the way digital processes are shifting the arts landscape.
Here's a look at Third Friday art exhibits, organized by area to help you see it all more efficiently.
Must-See Exhibits
Gallery 119
119 South 11th Avenue
“Celebrating the Life and Work of David Bessent” features paintings and drawings by one of two creatives murdered last October in Roosevelt Row. While you’re there, learn more about the David Bessent Foundation, which plans to catalog Bessent’s artworks and provide support to emerging artists. Third Friday hours at Gallery 119 are 6 to 10 p.m.
Bentley Gallery
215 East Grant Street
Bentley Gallery is showing works of Travis Rice and Mike Jacobs, two artists whose practices involve creating and manipulating imagery using digital technology. The opening reception takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Third Friday.
ASU Step Gallery
605 East Grant Street
Head to ASU Step Gallery to explore “Memento Mori – Exhibition on Photography and Death,” a group exhibition curated by Ashley Czajkowski. It features contemporary artists addressing stories and mythologies rooted in uncertainty surrounding what transpires beyond the world of lived experience. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue
{9} The Gallery
1229 Grand Avenue
Explore paintings created during the past four years by Brianna Voron, an artist whose work addresses “the passing of time and the brevity of life.” Third Friday hours at {9} The Gallery are 6 to 10 p.m.
Unexpected Art
734 West Polk Street
The two-night exhibition kicks off at Unexpected Art on Friday night. The show starts at 8 p.m. and runs through 2 a.m. Expect works by local artists, live music, live body and face painting, chocolate tastings, and more. Tickets are $20.
Roosevelt Row
Modified Arts
407 East Roosevelt Street
Modified Arts presents a solo exhibition of works by Geoffrey Bohm, an artist who channels both humor and despair as he reflects on “coming of age in Arizona.” His paintings reference Southwest culture and symbolism, questioning stereotypes people hold about Southwestern art and artists.
Eye Lounge
419 East Roosevelt Street
Five new members of the Eye Lounge artist collective will be showing works in this pop-up exhibition that runs through the weekend. Participating artists are Lena Klett, Charles Kurre, Amy Manning, Kristen Miologos, and Christy Wittmer. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
More art shows
The Hive
2222 North 16th Street
See works by nearly two dozen artists who call the Coronado neighborhood of Phoenix home, as this annual exhibit returns to The Hive. Participating artists include Amelia Caruso, Maggie Keane, Dev Singh Khalsa, Phil Freedom, James B. Hunt, Cleo van der Veen, and Julia Fournier. Friday’s opening reception runs from 7 to 10 p.m.
New City Studio
1300 North Central Avenue
New City Studio will feature paintings, sculpture, and other works by various artists who explore the impact of culture on everything from art to everyday life. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
