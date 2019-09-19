Here's Your Guide to September Third Friday in Phoenix

Look for works by Travis Rice at Bentley Gallery.

For those who mourned the murder of two artists in Roosevelt Row last fall, Third Friday will be the first opportunity to see a solo exhibition featuring a significant body of work created by slain artist David Bessent.

But this month’s lineup also includes an eclectic mix of offerings — from a show that pairs chocolate with art to an exhibit that explores the way digital processes are shifting the arts landscape.

Here's a look at Third Friday art exhibits, organized by area to help you see it all more efficiently.

EXPAND See David Bessent's artwork at Gallery 119. David Bessent

Must-See Exhibits

David Bessent

Gallery 119

119 South 11th Avenue



“Celebrating the Life and Work of David Bessent” features paintings and drawings by one of two creatives murdered last October in Roosevelt Row. While you’re there, learn more about the David Bessent Foundation, which plans to catalog Bessent’s artworks and provide support to emerging artists. Third Friday hours at Gallery 119 are 6 to 10 p.m.

“Digital Process”

Bentley Gallery

215 East Grant Street



Bentley Gallery is showing works of Travis Rice and Mike Jacobs, two artists whose practices involve creating and manipulating imagery using digital technology. The opening reception takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Third Friday.

“Memento Mori”

ASU Step Gallery

605 East Grant Street

Head to ASU Step Gallery to explore “Memento Mori – Exhibition on Photography and Death,” a group exhibition curated by Ashley Czajkowski. It features contemporary artists addressing stories and mythologies rooted in uncertainty surrounding what transpires beyond the world of lived experience. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

EXPAND We spotted this work by Brianna Voron at {9} The Gallery, Brianna Voron/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Grand Avenue

“Brianna Voron: Don’t Blink”

{9} The Gallery

1229 Grand Avenue

Explore paintings created during the past four years by Brianna Voron, an artist whose work addresses “the passing of time and the brevity of life.” Third Friday hours at {9} The Gallery are 6 to 10 p.m.

“Chocolate and Art”

Unexpected Art

734 West Polk Street



The two-night exhibition kicks off at Unexpected Art on Friday night. The show starts at 8 p.m. and runs through 2 a.m. Expect works by local artists, live music, live body and face painting, chocolate tastings, and more. Tickets are $20.

EXPAND Look for Geoffrey Bohm's work at Modified Arts. Geoffrey Bohm/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Roosevelt Row

“Geoffrey Bohm: Anasazi Blues”

Modified Arts

407 East Roosevelt Street

Modified Arts presents a solo exhibition of works by Geoffrey Bohm, an artist who channels both humor and despair as he reflects on “coming of age in Arizona.” His paintings reference Southwest culture and symbolism, questioning stereotypes people hold about Southwestern art and artists.

“New Eyes”

Eye Lounge

419 East Roosevelt Street



Five new members of the Eye Lounge artist collective will be showing works in this pop-up exhibition that runs through the weekend. Participating artists are Lena Klett, Charles Kurre, Amy Manning, Kristen Miologos, and Christy Wittmer. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Throwback to a previous Coronado Art Show at The Hive. Lynn Trimble

More art shows

Coronado Art Show

The Hive

2222 North 16th Street



See works by nearly two dozen artists who call the Coronado neighborhood of Phoenix home, as this annual exhibit returns to The Hive. Participating artists include Amelia Caruso, Maggie Keane, Dev Singh Khalsa, Phil Freedom, James B. Hunt, Cleo van der Veen, and Julia Fournier. Friday’s opening reception runs from 7 to 10 p.m.

“For the Culture”

New City Studio

1300 North Central Avenue

New City Studio will feature paintings, sculpture, and other works by various artists who explore the impact of culture on everything from art to everyday life. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.