Here's How to Watch Game Four of the NBA Finals at Chase Field

The fact that Game Four of the NBA Finals is being held in Milwaukee won't stop tens of thousands of Phoenix Suns fans from gathering together to watch the game.
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Diamondbacks Events & Entertainment announced yesterday that Chase Field will host a Game Four viewing party on Wednesday, July 14. The gates will open at 4:30 for the 6 p.m. game.
Cost is $10 to sit in the lower level of the ballpark. Seating is first-come, first-serve, meaning you better get there early if you want a good view of the Jumbotron.
Concessions will be available, and parking in the Chase Field garage will cost $5.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this morning, Monday, July 12, on the Diamondbacks' website.
