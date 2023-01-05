The Phoenix Idiotarod Race Is Back for 2023 – Here's When

It's time to grab a shopping cart and start planning your group costume — the Phoenix Idiotarod race recently announced its 2023 date, and registration is open.
On Saturday, February 18, up to 36 teams will gather in downtown Phoenix for a day of fun, competition, shenanigans, and drinking presented by the AZ Cacophony Society.
Teams of five people will rush around downtown Phoenix with their shopping cart, stopping at checkpoints to participate in challenges. (The starting time and location is given to registered attendees closer to the day of the event.)
As it says on the society's website, "sabotage, costume, and presentation are rewarded." In years past, popular group costumes have included LEGO people, South Park characters, pro wrestling, Rick and Morty, and the many fashion statements of David Bowie.
The cost to join in the fun is $50 per team, and all participants must be at least 21 years old, since the race includes stops at several downtown bars. Some of the proceeds benefit a local charity; this year's recipient is to be determined.