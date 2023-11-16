Pussy Riot are coming to Phoenix: ‘The stage is our platform for activism’

Pussy Riot. With Death Valley Girls. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21. Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. Second Ave. Tickets start at $30.

When it comes to the performance collective known as Pussy Riot, their blend of art and activism isn’t a simple fusion. It’s one mixed with determination, passion and a palpable fervor set to expose, incite and inspire.The group is headed to Phoenix on their “Riot Days” tour, taking over downtown’s Crescent Ballroom on Nov. 21 for a multimedia performance that will leave no questions on the table regarding their feelings on current events, particularly those happening in Russia, their place of origin.The multiple-award-winning show, “Riot Days,” is based on the book of the same name by member Maria Alyokhina, also known as Masha. Combining music, theater and video, they bring her accounts of their activities, including protests and arrests, to life.Alyokhina elaborates on what attendees can expect. “This is the story of my time in Pussy Riot, from the first street action I participated in through my last day in prison.” Yes, that’s right – prison.It's not the first or last time she (and other Pussy Riot members) have faced arrest, detainment, and incarceration. In this particular instance, she is referring to the nearly two years she and Nadya Tolokonnikova spent imprisoned for a 'punk prayer' performance titled “Virgin Mary, Drive Putin Away” in 2012.Reflecting on that prison stay now, it just seems to be another continuous motivator for Alyokhina.“Being in prison is definitely not an easy thing, but it can teach you something. A lot of things I learned from that experience; I’m telling from the stage. That’s why we’re doing this show – to share this story with people."“In this show, you’ll see a lot of war criticism. It’s important for us to show it in the United States. The stage is our platform for activism,” she says, adding that even though they remain unfettered, it is always challenging. “With people dying (referring to the Russia-Ukraine war), it can be hard to find the words – sometimes even activists can find themselves very frustrated, but it’s important to us to continue to support Ukraine.”The show is just one way they’re opposing Putin’s regime. During this tour, the band also released a video for the anti-war track “Swan Lake.” The theatrical piece is a collaboration with Russian artist Alisa Gorshenina. It incorporates a variety of styles, from some scenes reminiscent of the folk-horror film genre to others that are eerie and surrealistic, to show the effects war has on children.Alyokhina says that earlier on the same day of our conversation, one of their members, Russian-Canadian activist and artist Pyotr Verzilov, who was living in exile, was sentenced to more than eight years in prison by the Moscow court; they cite his crime as spreading false information.“He is now fighting in Ukraine – he joined the Ukrainian army. He was sentenced for exposing the crimes of the Russian army. So we, as Russian people, are responsible for what is going on, and we are helping Ukraine because the Russian state attacked them. It’s our personal responsibility,” she says.Pussy Riot is also putting their money where their collective mouth is. A portion of the project’s income supports the Ukrainian Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital.Alyokhina is hoping the shows will attract diverse crowds. “We hope to see musicians and feminists. We also hope that people who know Pussy Riot can learn more about us. We also expect to see people who don’t know anything about us – for them; it will be a chance to hear about the things we’ve gone through and to know a little bit more about the current situation with Russian terrorist states and Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine,” she says.And, of course, there is always the hope that their activism will ignite a fire in audience members to fight for what they believe in.“We definitely want people to go to the streets and do their own actions. That's what we want."