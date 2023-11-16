 The Pussy Riot collective bring their art and activism to Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Performance Art

Pussy Riot are coming to Phoenix: ‘The stage is our platform for activism’

Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina talks about prison, the Russian-Ukraine war and keeping on in the face of adversity.
November 16, 2023
Pussy Riot members, from left, Alina Petrova, Masha Alyokhina, Olga Borisova and Diana Burkot.
Pussy Riot members, from left, Alina Petrova, Masha Alyokhina, Olga Borisova and Diana Burkot. Tara Tjörvadóttir
Share this:
When it comes to the performance collective known as Pussy Riot, their blend of art and activism isn’t a simple fusion. It’s one mixed with determination, passion and a palpable fervor set to expose, incite and inspire.

The group is headed to Phoenix on their “Riot Days” tour, taking over downtown’s Crescent Ballroom on Nov. 21 for a multimedia performance that will leave no questions on the table regarding their feelings on current events, particularly those happening in Russia, their place of origin.

The multiple-award-winning show, “Riot Days,” is based on the book of the same name by member Maria Alyokhina, also known as Masha. Combining music, theater and video, they bring her accounts of their activities, including protests and arrests, to life.

Alyokhina elaborates on what attendees can expect. “This is the story of my time in Pussy Riot, from the first street action I participated in through my last day in prison.” Yes, that’s right – prison.

It's not the first or last time she (and other Pussy Riot members) have faced arrest, detainment, and incarceration. In this particular instance, she is referring to the nearly two years she and Nadya Tolokonnikova spent imprisoned for a 'punk prayer' performance titled “Virgin Mary, Drive Putin Away” in 2012.

Reflecting on that prison stay now, it just seems to be another continuous motivator for Alyokhina.

“Being in prison is definitely not an easy thing, but it can teach you something. A lot of things I learned from that experience; I’m telling from the stage. That’s why we’re doing this show – to share this story with people."

“In this show, you’ll see a lot of war criticism. It’s important for us to show it in the United States. The stage is our platform for activism,” she says, adding that even though they remain unfettered, it is always challenging. “With people dying (referring to the Russia-Ukraine war), it can be hard to find the words – sometimes even activists can find themselves very frustrated, but it’s important to us to continue to support Ukraine.”

The show is just one way they’re opposing Putin’s regime. During this tour, the band also released a video for the anti-war track “Swan Lake.” The theatrical piece is a collaboration with Russian artist Alisa Gorshenina. It incorporates a variety of styles, from some scenes reminiscent of the folk-horror film genre to others that are eerie and surrealistic, to show the effects war has on children.

Alyokhina says that earlier on the same day of our conversation, one of their members, Russian-Canadian activist and artist Pyotr Verzilov, who was living in exile, was sentenced to more than eight years in prison by the Moscow court; they cite his crime as spreading false information.

“He is now fighting in Ukraine – he joined the Ukrainian army. He was sentenced for exposing the crimes of the Russian army. So we, as Russian people, are responsible for what is going on, and we are helping Ukraine because the Russian state attacked them. It’s our personal responsibility,” she says.

Pussy Riot is also putting their money where their collective mouth is. A portion of the project’s income supports the Ukrainian Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital.

Alyokhina is hoping the shows will attract diverse crowds. “We hope to see musicians and feminists. We also hope that people who know Pussy Riot can learn more about us. We also expect to see people who don’t know anything about us – for them; it will be a chance to hear about the things we’ve gone through and to know a little bit more about the current situation with Russian terrorist states and Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine,” she says.

And, of course, there is always the hope that their activism will ignite a fire in audience members to fight for what they believe in.

“We definitely want people to go to the streets and do their own actions. That's what we want."

Pussy Riot. With Death Valley Girls. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21. Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. Second Ave. Tickets start at $30.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Amy Young is an arts and culture writer who also spends time curating arts-related exhibits and events, and playing drums in local bands French Girls and Sturdy Ladies.
Contact: Amy Young

Trending

This artist's Phoenix-themed paintings reveal his love of the desert

Visual Art

This artist's Phoenix-themed paintings reveal his love of the desert

By Grace Mack
The Indigenous art of Canada shines at the Heard Museum's latest show

Visual Art

The Indigenous art of Canada shines at the Heard Museum's latest show

By Grace Mack
‘Drag Race’ star Bianca Del Rio's comedy tour is stopping in Phoenix

Events

‘Drag Race’ star Bianca Del Rio's comedy tour is stopping in Phoenix

By Jennifer Goldberg
Hello Kitty Café truck returns to Phoenix this weekend. What to know

Things to Do

Hello Kitty Café truck returns to Phoenix this weekend. What to know

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation