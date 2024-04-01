Where to get solar eclipse glasses in Phoenix

No matter where you’re planning to see the solar eclipse — Arizonans will see approximately 65% of the sun being obscured — you’ll want to do it safely. Looking directly at any solar eclipse without adequate eye protection or a specialized viewer can cause permanent eye damage.
The good news is that special eclipse viewing glasses will be available for free or for a few dollars from local retailers, public libraries and other institutions.
Here’s where you can get solar eclipse glasses in metro Phoenix before April 8.
What glasses do you need for a solar eclipse?
You’ll need eyewear or a viewing device with lenses that are dark enough to comply with the ISO 12312-2 standards mandated by the American Astronomical Society to filter the sun’s light safely. In other words, forget about ordinary sunglasses. Welders’ goggles with a safety rating of 14 or higher are acceptable or special solar eclipse viewing glasses available at local retailers or institutions.
Where to buy solar eclipse glasses in Phoenix?
Retail chains
The following metro Phoenix retailers will be selling eclipse glasses. Prices range from $2 to $6 per pair.
- Lowe's
- Circle K
- Fry’s
- Home Depot
- Safeway
- Staples
- Walmart
Warby Parker
All four Valley locations of the eyeglasses chain will offer free eclipse glasses while supplies last (limit two per person):
- Chandler Fashion Center, 3111 W. Chandler Blvd., #1196, Chandler
- SanTan Village, 2162 E. Williams Field Road, #101, Gilbert
- Scottsdale Fashion Square, 7014 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale
- Scottsdale Quarter, 15257 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Customers at the Scottsdale location of Jeni’s Ice Creams, 7051 E. Fifth Ave. in Scottsdale, can get four pairs of viewing glasses with the purchase of any of the chain’s eclipse-inspired flavors such as Pink Stargonaut.
Arizona Science Center
The Arizona Science Center, 600 E. Washington St., in downtown Phoenix will provide eclipse glasses during its free viewing party from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 8.
Phoenix Public Library
Phoenix Public Library locations will hand out free pairs of eclipse glasses to the public while supplies last. Multiple library locations will also host viewing parties on April 8.
- Agave Library, 23550 N. 36th Ave.
- Burton Barr Central Library, 1221 N. Central Ave.
- Century Library, 1750 E. Highland Ave.
- Cesar Chavez Library, 3635 W. Baseline Road
- Cholla Library, 10050 Metro Parkway East
- Desert Broom Library, 29710 N. Cave Creek Road
- Desert Sage Library, 7602 W. Encanto Blvd.
- Harmon Library, 1325 S. 5th Ave.
- Ironwood Library, 4333 E. Chandler Blvd.
- Juniper Library, 1825 W. Union Hills Drive
- Palo Verde Library, 4402 N. 51st Ave.
- Mesquite Library, 4525 E. Paradise Village Parkway North
- Ocotillo Library, 102 W. Southern Ave.
- South Mountain Community Library, 7050 S. 24th St.
- Yucca Library, 5648 N. 15th Ave.