Where to get solar eclipse glasses in Phoenix

What glasses do you need for a solar eclipse?



click to enlarge An Arizona State University student watches the eclipse overhead. Benjamin Leatherman

Where to buy solar eclipse glasses in Phoenix?

Lowe's

Circle K

Fry’s

Home Depot

Safeway

Staples

Walmart





Chandler Fashion Center, 3111 W. Chandler Blvd., #1196, Chandler

SanTan Village, 2162 E. Williams Field Road, #101, Gilbert

Scottsdale Fashion Square, 7014 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale

Scottsdale Quarter, 15257 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

click to enlarge A local family watches the eclipse at Arizona State University in Tempe during the 2017 solar eclipse. Benjamin Leatherman

Agave Library, 23550 N. 36th Ave.​

Burton Barr Central Library, ​1221 N. Central Ave.

Century Library, ​1750 E. Highland Ave.

Cesar Chavez Library, 3635 W. Baseline Road

Cholla Library, 10050 Metro Parkway East

Desert Broom Library, 29710 N. Cave Creek Road

Desert Sage Library, 7602 W. Encanto Blvd.

Harmon Library, 1325 S. 5th Ave.

Ironwood Library, 4333 E. Chandler Blvd.

Juniper Library, 1825 W. Union Hills Drive

Palo Verde Library, 4402 N. 51st Ave.

Mesquite Library, 4525 E. Paradise Village Parkway North

Ocotillo Library, 102 W. Southern Ave.

South Mountain Community Library, ​7050 S. 24th St.

Yucca Library, 5648 N. 15th Ave.

click to enlarge Benjamin Leatherman

How else can you view the solar eclipse safely?



Are you planning to watch the solar eclipse on April 8? You’re not alone, as millions across the U.S. will be viewing the majestic celestial event when the moon passes in front of the sun.No matter where you’re planning to see the solar eclipse — Arizonans will see approximately 65% of the sun being obscured — you’ll want to do it safely. Looking directly at any solar eclipse without adequate eye protection or a specialized viewer can cause permanent eye damage.The good news is that special eclipse viewing glasses will be available for free or for a few dollars from local retailers, public libraries and other institutions.Here’s where you can get solar eclipse glasses in metro Phoenix before April 8.You’ll need eyewear or a viewing device with lenses that are dark enough to comply with the ISO 12312-2 standards mandated by the American Astronomical Society to filter the sun’s light safely. In other words, forget about ordinary sunglasses. Welders’ goggles with a safety rating of 14 or higher are acceptable or special solar eclipse viewing glasses available at local retailers or institutions.The following metro Phoenix retailers will be selling eclipse glasses. Prices range from $2 to $6 per pair.All four Valley locations of the eyeglasses chain will offer free eclipse glasses while supplies last (limit two per person):Customers at the Scottsdale location of Jeni’s Ice Creams, 7051 E. Fifth Ave. in Scottsdale, can get four pairs of viewing glasses with the purchase of any of the chain’s eclipse-inspired flavors such as Pink Stargonaut.The Arizona Science Center, 600 E. Washington St., in downtown Phoenix will provide eclipse glasses during its free viewing party from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 8.Phoenix Public Library locations will hand out free pairs of eclipse glasses to the public while supplies last. Multiple library locations will also host viewing parties on April 8.If you aren’t able to get a pair of specialized viewing glasses, Claude Haynes of the East Valley Astronomy Club recommends creating a DIY pinhole camera or using an ordinary colander to view the eclipse safely.