Theater

Why Arizona Theatre Company made Tempe its new home

The change of venue is part of ATC's plan to rebrand itself.
October 30, 2023
Tempe Center for the Arts is the new home of Arizona Theatre Company.
Tempe Center for the Arts is the new home of Arizona Theatre Company. Lynn Trimble
Arizona’s state theater, Arizona Theatre Company, has switched venues to Tempe Center for the Arts, marking a shift in location and steps toward rebranding.

Previously calling the Herberger Theater Center in Downtown Phoenix its home, the Arizona Theatre Company now finds itself near the heart of Downtown Tempe. The move represents a dynamic effort to reinvigorate the institution’s image following the challenges posed by the pandemic.

“Post-COVID, we needed to reboot this organization. Rebrand it, restructure. We really needed to identify ourselves as the state theater. It was really about rebranding and building a new audience,” says Geri Wright, ATC executive director.

But this transition comes with more than just a change in scenery.

Partons are now able to enjoy the convenience of free parking, unlike previous years. They also will have a box office which adds a tangible connection to their patrons, a departure from the previous online-only system.

“At the Tempe Center for the Arts, the building will be named ‘Tempe Center for the Arts, Home of Arizona Theatre Company’ which we were not able to do previously,” Wright says. “People need to know who the state theater is.”

The response from the public has been ‘overwhelmingly positive,’ with ticket sales soaring to five times greater than the previous year. Wright believes that the move to Tempe has not only revitalized ATC's presence but has also opened doors to the entire East Valley audience.

The grand unveiling took place on Oct. 20 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony as well as their first play of the season, "Barefoot in the Park," created by Neil Simon and directed by Michael Berresse.

Five mainstage shows are being presented this season, including a big holiday musical spectacular. Each title is either a Tony Award-winner or nominee, a Pulitzer Prize finalist or has been adapted into a blockbuster film.

The rest of ATC's season includes:

"Scrooge: The Musical," Dec. 9 through 30
"Intimate Apparel,"  Feb. 16 to March 4
"Master Class," March 29 to April 14
"True West," May 24 to June 9

"Barefoot in the Park" continues through Nov. 5. Tickets are $25 to $100. Tempe Center for the Arts is located at 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe.
Grace Mack

