‘Wicked’ anchors packed 2024-25 ASU Gammage theater schedule

The upcoming season is full of old and new classics and several musicals based on popular films.
“This season is a spectacular mix of new hits, beautiful performances, Tempe premieres and the return of two of our all-time favorite shows,” said Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, ASU vice president of cultural affairs and executive director of ASU Gammage. “The lineup has something for everyone! I can’t wait for audiences to experience this selection of Broadway’s brightest hits."
The 2024-25 ASU Gammage season includes:
'Girl From the North Country,' Aug. 20 to 25, 2024"Girl From the North Country," which debuted on Broadway in 2020, uses the music and lyrics of Bob Dylan to tell the story of a group of wayward travelers in 1934 Duluth, Minnesota, whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope.
'Mrs. Doubtfire,' Sept. 17 to 22, 2024The musical version of the beloved 1993 Robin Williams comedy brings to the stage the tale of a divorced dad who decides that dressing up as a British female babysitter is the best way to spend time with his kids.
'Funny Girl,' Oct. 15 to 20, 2024This Broadway classic sees ingenue Fanny Brice work her way up from the world of vaudeville to the lights of Broadway.
'Kimberly Akimbo,' Dec. 2 to 8, 2024This new musical took home five trophies at the 2023 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. Based on the 2001 play of the same name, "Kimberly Akimbo" is about a teenage girl with a rare medical condition that causes her to age rapidly.
'Some Like It Hot,' Feb. 11 to 16, 2025Based on the classic comedy film, this new version of "Some Like It Hot" re-creates the familiar tale of two Prohibition-era male musicians who go undercover in an all-female band after they witness a crime.
'Wicked,' March 4 to 30, 2025This retelling of "The Wizard of Oz" from the perspective of the Wicked Witch of the West is one of the most popular and successful musicals of the 21st century. The movie version comes out in November.
'Life of Pi,' June 17 to 22, 2025"The Life of Pi," the novel by Yann Martel that became an award-winning film, is now a musical that tells the story of Pi, a teenager who survives a shipwreck only to find himself stranded on a raft with a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a tiger.
'Moulin Rouge! The Musical,' July 22 to Aug. 3, 2025The Baz Luhrmann tale of a bohemian writer who falls in love with a Parisian showgirl comes alive on the stage in this Tony Award-winning musical.
In addition to the official season lineup, ASU Gammage will also offer "Mamma Mia!," the musical filled with ABBA songs, as a season option. Performances dates are May 27 to June 1, 2025.
Current season ticket holders can renew their subscription now on the ASU Gammage website. Sales for new season subscriptions will be announced later. Be first in line by signing up for the ASU Gammage waitlist. Individual ticket sales will begin later in the year.
There are still a number of shows left in ASU Gammage's 2023-24 season, as well.
- 'MJ," March 12 to 17
- 'The Kite Runner,' April 9 to 14
- 'Peter Pan,' June 11 to 16
- 'Hamilton,' June 25 to July 28
Tickets for these shows are available on the ASU Gammage website.