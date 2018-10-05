Here's Your Guide to October First Friday in Phoenix

This could be a First Friday for the ages, so clear your calendar, and get ready to take it all in. Randy Slack’s one-night-only “Chaos Theory” exhibit with more than 70 artists happens Friday night, along with more than two dozen additional art shows.

We’ve grouped the fresh shows by area, so you can be extra-efficient if you’re hoping to hit them all. And we’ve noted six that should make your must-see list, including two exhibits tackling compelling issues of the day – getting out the vote and women having agency over their own bodies.

Here’s a look at what to expect on First Friday, including artworks made with speculums, sand, and knots. Plus, we’ve noted a bonus exhibit opening this weekend.

EXPAND Checking out Sue Chenoweth's piece for "10 Artists/2000 Speculums" at Step Gallery. Sue Chenoweth

Must-See Exhibits

“10 Artists/2000 Speculums”

For a project meant to raise awareness about women’s health issues, Creative Push invited 10 emerging and established artists to create new works using actual speculums or speculum imagery. See what they came up with, during the exhibition opening that runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at ASU Step Gallery. Learn more on the ASU Events website.

"Chaos Theory 19"

See works by more than 70 established and emerging artists in the latest iteration of the annual invitational art show organized by Randy Slack. First Friday hours are 6 p.m. to midnight at Legend City Studios. The evening also includes live music by Michael Brandon Vela. Get details Randy Slack's Facebook page.

EXPAND Compression by Bryan David Griffith, an artist represented by Bentley Gallery. Courtesy of Bentley Gallery

“Out of 145 Degrees Fahrenheit”

With a title that references the melting point of wax, this exhibit features works by four artists who use wax in their work – including Bryan David Griffith, Hiro Yokose, Michael David, and Mitja Tusek. First Friday hours at Bentley Gallery are 6 to 9 p.m. Find additional details on the Bentley Gallery website.

EXPAND Feathered Serpent head, 200–250. Stone, stucco, and pigments. Zona de Monumentos Arqueologicos de Teotihuacan / INAH [Museo de la Cultura Teotihuacana], 10-411074. Jorge Perez de Lara Elias, © INAH.

“Teotihuacan: City of Water, City of Fire”

Be one of the first to the newest exhibition at Phoenix Art Museum, where the First Friday lineup will also include a site-specific installation by the Fortoul Brothers. Museum admission is by voluntary donation from 6 to 10 p.m., but you’ll need to buy a $5 ticket to see “Teotihuacan.” Get details on the Facebook event page.



“Vivarium Foras”

See works by Ryan Parra, who explores human impulses toward curiosity, containment, and control through “fieldwork photographs of edible, medicinal, and psychoactive plants” prevalent in the Southwest. First Friday hours at Modified Arts are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Modified Arts website.

“The 15th, 19th and 26th: Get Out the Vote”

Curators Lisa Olson and Patricia Sannit are showing works by eight artists who appreciate the impact of voter participation, plus the role arts can play in promoting voter turnout. See how well art and politics mix from 5 to 7 p.m. at Practical Art. Get details on the Practical Art website.

See Linda Enger's work at the art gallery inside Herberger Theater Center. Linda Enger

Roosevelt Row

“Contemporary Still Life”

Meet the artists and enjoy their work during a free opening reception for this exhibit, which includes live music by Kenny Ingram and a no-host bar. It’s happening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the gallery inside Herberger Theater Center. Find more information on the Facebook event page.

“New Works by Jose Benavides”

Xico Arte y Cultura is showing works by Jose Benavides, a folk artist whose media include painting, drawing, and sculpture. They’ll be on view from 6 to 10 p.m. inside a Roosevelt Row shipping container gallery. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

Daniel Friedman is showing work at Olney Gallery. Daniel Friedman

“Desert Life”

Artists Daniel Friedman and Lydia Miszuk are putting their own spin on desert environments through photography and fiber art for an exhibition at Olney Gallery. The free reception takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Find additional information on the Facebook event page.

“Tribute to the Wu-Tang Clan”

Artists K.U.T. and Denz One are showing works that pay tribute to hip-hop and the Wu-Tang Clan. The opening reception happens from 6 to 10 p.m. at Public Image. Learn more on the Public Image Facebook page.

EXPAND See works by Matthew Goodall at {9} The Gallery. Mathew Goodall

Grand Avenue

“Spacegirls: A Cosmic Fantasy”

{9} The Gallery is showing new watercolor works with a cosmic fantasy theme by Matthew Goodall. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find additional information on the {9} The Gallery website.

“Back to the Garden”

For a solo exhibition, Five15 Arts collective member Daniel Prendergast is showing photographs, paintings, and drawings of his own garden, which “explore the mysteries of time and change.” First Friday hours at Chartreuse are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.

“Unexpected Landscape”

Onyx Gallery is showing digital paintings by Reed Hearne, who strives to “uncover what is beautiful, intriguing, contemplative, and singular behind the mundane.” First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Find more information on the Onyx Gallery website.

EXPAND Dan Pederson is showing work at Grand ArtHaus. Dan Pederson

“A Conversation With Mute On”

See mixed-media works by Dan Pederson, an artist whose materials include recycled objects and ephemera, on view at Grand ArtHaus. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

“Pax Natura”

Ann Osgood is showing large-scale paintings meant to “convey the peace found in nature” at Sisao Gallery inside Oasis on Grand, where First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.

“The Physicist & The Philosopher”

Unexpected Art is showing works by wood sculptor Julian Harr along with glass blower Mike Butzine. Entertainment is by Elysium. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find additional details on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND See works by Genise McGregor at New City Studio. Genise McGregor

Central Corridor

“The Secret Hero Effect”

Two artists who use block prints to explore “the secret heroes who inspire change in ourselves” are showing their prints at New City Studio, where they’ll be doing interactive art with people who stop by between 7 and 10 p.m. Get details from the Facebook event page.

“Sonwai: The Jewelry of Verma Nequatewa”

The Heard Museum is showing works by Hopi artist Verma Nequatewa, who specializes in lapidary jewelry. Museum admission is free starting at 6 p.m., and they’ll have a DJ spinning some of the artist’s favorite tunes. Find more information on the Facebook event page.

Explore Bob Allen's work at First Studio. Bob Allen

“A Glimpse of Humanity”

Nine artists are showing paintings, photographs, drawing, and works in other media that explore the diversity of humanity. First Friday hours at First Studio are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

“Sirenas”

Joe Ray is showing works featuring mythical desert sirens, whose favorite pastimes include singing and drinking red wine, inside The Studio gallery at Found:RE Phoenix. First Friday hours are 6 to 8 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND Work by Maggie Keane previously exhibited at Alwun House. Lynn Trimble

More Art Shows

“Monsters Menagerie”

Alwun House is presenting this year’s iteration of its annual “Monsters Menagerie” show, which typically includes works exploring everything from political horrors to Dia de los Muertos celebrations. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the Alwun House website.

“Muertos by Moonlight”

Mucho Mas Art Studio will be showing Dia de los Muertos-inspired artworks, for a celebration with neighboring businesses that also includes live music, face painting, lowriders, a night market, and food truck. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.

Don Bowman and Chuck Cooper

Exposed Studio & Gallery presents paintings by Dawn Bowman and mixed-media works by Chuck Cooper. First Friday hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Learn more on the Exposed Studio & Gallery website.

EXPAND Work by Beth Ames Swartz shown during the first "Tikkun Olam" exhibit in 2016. Beth Ames Swartz

Bonus Exhibit

“Tikkun Olam 3”

Explore works by several artists addressing environmental justice, climate change, and sustainability at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society, during the opening reception for the third exhibit in the Tikkun Olam series launched by Beth Ames Swartz, which runs from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 7. The exhibit is curated by Joan Baron. Find more information on the Facebook event page.