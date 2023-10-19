Your complete guide to Bad Bunny's Phoenix concerts

Bad Bunny fans of the Valley, get ready for two chances hear his biggest hits and newest bangers. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer will bring his “Most Wanted Tour” to Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 27 and 28.
The three-time Grammy winner is touring behind “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana,” his 2023 studio album. He’ll perform every single track from the chart-topping release, including "Nadie Sabe,” “Cybertruck,” and "Gracias Por Nada.”
You’ll also hear Bad Bunny hits like “Soy Peor," "Efecto" and “Me Porto Bonito,” if you find tickets. Both concerts are officially sold out and resale prices start at $150 or more.
If you’ve got the means and the money, here's everything else you’ll need to know if you're heading to Bad Bunny’s concerts in downtown Phoenix.
When are the Bad Bunny concerts at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix?
Bad Bunny is scheduled to perform at Footprint Center on Wednesday, Feb. 27 and Thursday, Feb. 28.
Can I still buy tickets to the Bad Bunny concerts at Footprint Center?
The show is sold out, but tickets are available through resellers.
When do Bad Bunny's concerts at Footprint Center start?
Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. There is no opening act.
Where is Footprint Center and how do I get there?
Footprint Center is located at 201 E. Jefferson St. in downtown Phoenix. The closest freeway exits off Interstate 10 are Washington Street/Jefferson Street or Seventh Street.
Can I take Valley Metro Rail to Footprint Center?
Yes. Ticketholders can ride Valley Metro Rail trains for free up to four hours before the event and up until midnight. An eastbound rail station is located at Third and Jefferson streets and a westbound station is at Third and Washington streets.
Where can I park at Footprint Center for Bad Bunny's concerts?
You can park in the adjacent parking structure at First and Madison streets, but there are many other parking lots and structures within a 10-minute walk of the venue, each with varying fees. For additional questions, call the parking hotline at 602-514-8472.
Where can I hang out before and after Bad Bunny's concerts?
Downtown Phoenix has a bevy of restaurants, bars and clubs to choose from. Take a peek at our downtown dining guide
to see what your options are.
What is the bag policy at Footprint Center?
No backpacks or large purses are allowed. Small purses and fanny packs will be searched.
How can I pay for things at the concert?
Footprint Center is a cashless venue. If you want food or drinks, bring a credit or debit card. Footprint Center also offers reverse ATMs near the Ticket Office or Section 218 that will convert cash into a preloaded Mastercard.
What can I expect at security?
From the Ticketmaster website: "New security procedures have been implemented at Footprint Center. ... Every individual entering the arena will be subject to search."