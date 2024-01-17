 Green Day to play all of ‘Dookie,’ ‘American Idiot’ at Phoenix concert | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Music News

Green Day will play all of ‘Dookie,’ ‘American Idiot’ at Phoenix concert

“We’ve never done anything like this before. And there’s a really good chance we’ll never do it again.”
January 17, 2024
Green Day closes out the first day of Innings Festival 2023.
Green Day closes out the first day of Innings Festival 2023. Jim Louvau
Share this:
Green Day recently announced some more details about their upcoming "The Saviors Tour."

At each stop of the tour, including Sept. 18 at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix, the band will play their seminal albums "Dookie" and "American Idiot" in their entirety.

“What a fuckin’ moment it’s going to be,” Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt told Rolling Stone in a recent interview. “We’ve never done anything like this before. And there’s a really good chance we’ll never do it again.”

"Dookie" is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, while "American Idiot" is marking 20 years.

Music website Consequence notes that Green Day has played "Dookie" in full "on a special few occasions over the years, but never so on a full-fledged tour. They’ve also never before played 'American Idiot' in its entirety in concert."

Green Day's Sept. 18 show at Chase Field includes opening sets by Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.

Standard tickets ranging from $41.50 to $191.50 are still available, as are VIP and other packages. You can view your options here.

The complete list of tour dates is below.

July 29, Washington, D.C., Nationals Park
Aug. 1, Toronto, Rogers Centre
Aug. 3, Montreal, Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
Aug. 5, New York City, Citi Field
Aug. 7, Boston, Fenway Park
Aug. 9, Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park
Aug. 10, Hershey, Penn., Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 13, Chicago, Wrigley Field
Aug. 15, St. Louis, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 17, Minneapolis, Target Field
Aug. 20, Kansas City, Kan., Azura Amphitheatre
Aug. 22, Cincinnati, Great American Ballpark
Aug. 24, Milwaukee, American Family Field
Aug. 26, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 28, Atlanta, Truist Park
Aug. 30, Nashville, Tenn., Geodis Park
Sept. 1, Pittsburgh, PNC Park
Sept. 4, Detroit, Comerica Park
Sept. 7, Denver, Coors Field
Sept. 10, Austin, Texas, Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 11, Arlington, Texas, Globe Life Field
Sept. 14, Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium
Sept. 18, Phoenix, Chase Field
Sept. 20, San Francisco, Oracle Park
Sept. 23, Seattle, T-Mobile Park
Sept. 25, Portland, Ore., Providence Park
Sept. 28, San Diego, Petco Park
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending

Scottsdale gay bar BS West says goodbye with one final party

Photos

Scottsdale gay bar BS West says goodbye with one final party

By Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
Janet Jackson closes her 2024 tour in Phoenix. Here's what we know

Music News

Janet Jackson closes her 2024 tour in Phoenix. Here's what we know

By Jennifer Goldberg
Now open: Downtown Phoenix retro nightclub Thundercat Lounge. Here’s a look inside

Openings & Closings

Now open: Downtown Phoenix retro nightclub Thundercat Lounge. Here’s a look inside

By Benjamin Leatherman
Black Flag, The Eagles and the best concerts in Phoenix this weekend

Things to Do

Black Flag, The Eagles and the best concerts in Phoenix this weekend

By Benjamin Leatherman and Ashley Naftule
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation