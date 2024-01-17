Green Day will play all of ‘Dookie,’ ‘American Idiot’ at Phoenix concert

At each stop of the tour, including Sept. 18 at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix, the band will play their seminal albums "Dookie" and "American Idiot" in their entirety.
“What a fuckin’ moment it’s going to be,” Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt told Rolling Stone in a recent interview. “We’ve never done anything like this before. And there’s a really good chance we’ll never do it again.”
"Dookie" is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, while "American Idiot" is marking 20 years.
Music website Consequence notes that Green Day has played "Dookie" in full "on a special few occasions over the years, but never so on a full-fledged tour. They’ve also never before played 'American Idiot' in its entirety in concert."
Green Day's Sept. 18 show at Chase Field includes opening sets by Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.
Standard tickets ranging from $41.50 to $191.50 are still available, as are VIP and other packages. You can view your options here.
The complete list of tour dates is below.
July 29, Washington, D.C., Nationals Park
Aug. 1, Toronto, Rogers Centre
Aug. 3, Montreal, Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
Aug. 5, New York City, Citi Field
Aug. 7, Boston, Fenway Park
Aug. 9, Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park
Aug. 10, Hershey, Penn., Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 13, Chicago, Wrigley Field
Aug. 15, St. Louis, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 17, Minneapolis, Target Field
Aug. 20, Kansas City, Kan., Azura Amphitheatre
Aug. 22, Cincinnati, Great American Ballpark
Aug. 24, Milwaukee, American Family Field
Aug. 26, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 28, Atlanta, Truist Park
Aug. 30, Nashville, Tenn., Geodis Park
Sept. 1, Pittsburgh, PNC Park
Sept. 4, Detroit, Comerica Park
Sept. 7, Denver, Coors Field
Sept. 10, Austin, Texas, Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 11, Arlington, Texas, Globe Life Field
Sept. 14, Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium
Sept. 18, Phoenix, Chase Field
Sept. 20, San Francisco, Oracle Park
Sept. 23, Seattle, T-Mobile Park
Sept. 25, Portland, Ore., Providence Park
Sept. 28, San Diego, Petco Park
