Green Day will play all of ‘Dookie,’ ‘American Idiot’ at Phoenix concert

The complete list of tour dates is below.



July 29, Washington, D.C., Nationals Park

Aug. 1, Toronto, Rogers Centre

Aug. 3, Montreal, Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

Aug. 5, New York City, Citi Field

Aug. 7, Boston, Fenway Park

Aug. 9, Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 10, Hershey, Penn., Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 13, Chicago, Wrigley Field

Aug. 15, St. Louis, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 17, Minneapolis, Target Field

Aug. 20, Kansas City, Kan., Azura Amphitheatre

Aug. 22, Cincinnati, Great American Ballpark

Aug. 24, Milwaukee, American Family Field

Aug. 26, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 28, Atlanta, Truist Park

Aug. 30, Nashville, Tenn., Geodis Park

Sept. 1, Pittsburgh, PNC Park

Sept. 4, Detroit, Comerica Park

Sept. 7, Denver, Coors Field

Sept. 10, Austin, Texas, Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 11, Arlington, Texas, Globe Life Field

Sept. 14, Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium

Sept. 18, Phoenix, Chase Field

Sept. 20, San Francisco, Oracle Park

Sept. 23, Seattle, T-Mobile Park

Sept. 25, Portland, Ore., Providence Park

Sept. 28, San Diego, Petco Park

Green Day recently announced some more details about their upcoming "The Saviors Tour."At each stop of the tour, including Sept. 18 at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix, the band will play their seminal albums "Dookie" and "American Idiot" in their entirety.“What a fuckin’ moment it’s going to be,” Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt told Rolling Stone in a recent interview. “We’ve never done anything like this before. And there’s a really good chance we’ll never do it again.”"Dookie" is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, while "American Idiot" is marking 20 years. Music website Consequence notes that Green Day has played "Dookie" in full "on a special few occasions over the years, but never so on a full-fledged tour. They’ve also never before played 'American Idiot' in its entirety in concert."Green Day's Sept. 18 show at Chase Field includes opening sets by Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.Standard tickets ranging from $41.50 to $191.50 are still available, as are VIP and other packages. You can view your options here